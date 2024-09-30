We Will Get to See Seattle Mariners Jerseys in the All-Star Game Again!
Major League Baseball made a huge announcement on Monday which is sure to make Seattle Mariners fans smile.
Starting in 2025, the MLB All-Star Game will return to having players where their own team jerseys, rather than the homogenized versions of the last few years. Remember back in 2023 when Seattle hosted the All-Star Game? We never got to see Julio Rodriguez or George Kirby in a Mariners jersey.
Cris Creamer of SportsLogos.net had more information on social media:
Major League Baseball announces players will wear their usual team jerseys for the All-Star Game once again starting in 2025 @MLB players will continue to wear special caps for the game.
Full details here: https://news.sportslogos.net/2024/09/30/mlb-announces-usual-team-uniforms-returning-for-2025-all-star-game/baseball/
Creamer also said this:
Fans have been quite vocal about the loss of seeing players wear their usual team uniforms in the All-Star Game. For me, a baseball uniform fan, it was always a cool sight to see all the different team designs together for one night. Also, as a fan of a team that doesn’t get much exposure on the U.S. national stage, seeing my players wearing my team’s uniforms on the big networks was something I took a lot of pride in growing up. I’m happy to see them return!
Creamer (a Blue Jays fan) and his thoughts can resonate with M's fans who also enjoy seeing their team get some national love and respect. Considering the M's have only had one "Sunday Night Baseball" game in the last seven years, the chance sto see M's uniforms are few and far between.
The MLB All-Star Game will be at Truist Park in Atlanta next season.
