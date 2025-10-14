When Can Mariners' Fans Expect To See Bryan Woo Make His Postseason Debut?
The Seattle Mariners are up 2-0 in the American League Championship Series, having taken the first couple of games on the road. They've set themselves up nicely to win their first-ever American League pennant as they head back home to T-Mobile Stadium for Game 3 tomorrow. And they've done all of it without their top starting pitcher, Bryan Woo,
Woo (15-7) emerged as the ace of the M's rotation in 2025, posting an ERA of 2.94 with 198 strikeouts and 0.93 WHIP over 186.2 innings. However, the 25-year-old hurler hasn’t pitched since leaving his Sept. 19 start early with right pectoral inflammation.
The 2025 All-Star was held out of the ALDS with Detroit, but is on the active roster for the NLCS. During Woo's absence, the fans and media have been speculating on when he will finally return to the mound. However, after a solid throwing session on Monday, the righty says he feels like he's getting back to form.
“It felt good. It felt good to get back out and be on a good mound again, so, you know, all positives,” Woo said after his throwing session. " I was able to treat it like real at-bats, mix everything, kind of sequence and everything like I wanted to. So yeah, all good.”
Could the Mariners Wait on Woo for the World Series?
Mariners manager Dan Wilson said that he was pleased from what he saw during Woo's workout. However, he offered no specific timeline on sending the pitcher back to the mound.
“I thought it went really well today,” Wilson said. “Looking at different things in terms of his velo and in terms of how he was throwing his secondary stuff, it looked all really pretty solid today. The next sort of check mark is how he responds to that tomorrow and how he comes back.
“His progression has been pretty steady, pretty on the mark, and I think if he comes back tomorrow and feeling better, then I think we’re in a good path to seeing him later in the series.”
While the Mariners fan base is eagerly waiting on Woo, there is always the possibility that the team gives his nagging and lingering injury even more time to heal. Already leading the series by two games, and with three upcoming home games, there may be no need to push Woo any faster.
Much of his return will likely be tied to whatever happens in Game 3. If the M's are up 3-0 on the Jays, they may reserve Woo for later, thus not taking any chances. With the huge advantage of playing in T-Mobile Park, the team may have the series tied up before they would even need to turn to Woo.