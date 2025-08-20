Why You Can Still Be Optimistic About Seattle Mariners, Even in Recent Slump
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 68-59 and losers of six of their last eight games, all on the road.
Despite their struggles, the Mariners have been gifted struggles by the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox. They remain just 1.5 games back of the Astros in the American League West, and they are also tied with Boston for the second and third wild card spots in the American League.
The Kansas City Royals are 2.5 games back of the Mariners, and the Cleveland Guardians are three games back.
While it seems bleak at the moment, there are reasons for M's optimism, and here they are:
The schedule
It's not even that the Mariners have the seventh-easiest schedule remaining, per Tankathon, it's who they play.
Seattle has three games left against Houston (Sept. 19-21) and will have a chance to get a direct impact on the Astros in the division race. Furthermore, they have three games left against Kansas City and Cleveland each, and they'll have a chance to bury them from the race - or at least gain season tiebreakers over them.
Seattle is 3-0 against Cleveland and needs just one win against them to take the season series. They are 2-2 with the Royals, meaning they'll need to go 2-1 to win that tiebreaker.
The opponent schedules
The Red Sox and Yankees will play each other seven times over the rest of the season, meaning the Mariners will have a chance to gain ground on at least one of them when the teams are playing.
The two teams play four times in New York this weekend, while the Mariners play the under. 500 Athletics at home. The Sox and Yankees will also play Sept. 12-14, while the Mariners will be playing the always irritating, but still under .500 Angels.
The Royals and Guardians will also play four more times this season, meaning the M's will have a greater chance of seeing one of those teams fall from the playoff race entirely. That series is Sept. 8-11, while the Mariners will be playing the Cardinals, also at home.
The roster is getting more complete
Bryce Miller is back as of Tuesday night, and though his suspension complicates things, Victor Robles will be back - at some point.
The Mariners will be off on Thursday.
