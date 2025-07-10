With Pitchers Giving Him Less to Hit, Cal Raleigh Working to 'Let Game Come to Him'
NEW YORK - As pitchers get more and more careful with him at the plate, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is learning to not force the action.
Raleigh, who has a league-high 36 home runs, spoke before Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees about the importance of staying disciplined even as he begins to get walked intentionally more and as he sees less overall pitches in the zone.
Yeah, I mean, you're right. I think, it's only human nature to want to go out and try to hit something. And, you have to understand that the game will come to you. You just got to keep the same approach, keep doing what you're doing and what's made you successful, and not try to go force the issue, or try to change anything, or swing harder or maybe swing out of the zone a little more. So, it's definitely something I've had conversations with the coaches here about and just trusting it, the day-to-day, and like I said, just break it down one pitch time and not worrying about try to chase something.
Raleigh, who will participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday night, will serve as the starting catcher for the American League in Tuesday's All-Star Game. He's got the most home runs ever by a Mariners player at the All-Star break, and there are still four games to play in the first half.
Seattle will finish out the series with the Yankees on Thursday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. Bryan Woo will take the ball for Seattle in his final start of the first half against right-hander Marcus Stroman.
