Young Seattle Mariners Pitcher Passes Early Franchise Icon in Team Strikeout History
Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller didn't factor into the decision on Thursday night as the M's lost to the Texas Rangers, but he did factor into the history books.
With his seven strikeouts, Miller passed early M's icon Mark Langston for fourth all-time in terms of most strikeouts in a pitcher's first two seasons with the Mariners. He now has 277 strikeouts since making his major league debut last season. He could still move further up the list before season's end.
The following note from @StatsCentre before the game on Thursday:
Enjoying a sophomore season that has improved on his rookie campaign in many ways, Bryce Miller goes into his @Mariners tilt with the Rangers owning 151 strikeouts through 25 starts in 2024. With 270 in his career, he needs just 6 tonight to tie for 4th on this SEA franchise list
As stated, he got to seven as the M's lost 5-4. Miller did his part, giving up just one earned run through six innings. Unfortunately, the bullpen combination of Troy Taylor and Collin Snider was not able to hold the lead, surrendering four runs in the seventh and eighth innings.
The 26-year-old Miller is 11-8 this season with a 3.12 ERA. His now-158 K's have come in 167.2 innings.
As for Langston, he was a four-time All-Star and a seven-time Gold Glover over 16 big-league seasons with the Angels, Mariners, Expos, Padres and Cleveland Indians. He went 179-158 in total and was 74-67 for the Mariners. He was traded to Montreal for franchise legend Randy Johnson.
