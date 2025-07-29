Young Seattle Mariners Starter Causing Internal Battle Among Fans
If you scroll up-and-down Seattle Mariners related content on social media, you will undoubtedly see a bevy of different opinions on rookie third baseman Ben Williamson.
Some see him as a gritty, glove-first third baseman who plays hard and does 'the little things.'
Some see him as a guy with a 78 OPS+ who couldn't hit his way out of a paper bag.
Others want him as a starter for life, and don't see any need to bring in Eugenio Suarez or Willi Castro at the trade deadline.
Others see him as not even a major league player.
The answer, of course, lies somewhere in the middle, as I discussed on the latest edition of the 'Refuse to Lose' podcast:
If you want to go upgrade to Geno, I would get it, and I would support it ultimately because I think it will make the offense better, and the offense might need to carry you. But this notion that Ben Williamson is no good or can't play or doesn't belong in the organization, that's not fair either. I think he absolutely provides something, and we can have a fair and balanced conversation. I can acknowledge that Ben Williamson is a good player without thinking he deserves 600 at-bats right now, and you can say he needs to improve at X, Y, or Z without saying he's not a major league player. He's been excellent defensively, he grinds out at bats. To me, he's generally a serviceable 9-hitter, I enjoy his approach to the game, I think he provides something to this team...
A former second-round pick, Williamson is hitting .256 with just one home run and a .239 on-base percentage. However, he is near the top of the defensive charts at third base, and only Ke'Bryan Hayes has more defensive saved runs than he does.
The Mariners will take on the Athletics on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. PT. Seattle is 57-50.
