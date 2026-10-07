Alex Cora’s 2027 Decision Leaves Mariners Manager Search Short on Proven Options

Welp, cross Alex Cora off the board of potential managerial candidates. The former Boston Red Sox manager reportedly informed the Philadelphia Phillies that he plans to sit out the 2027 season. His decision applies to the entire league, so this isn’t a case of Cora rejecting Seattle. Plus, there’s no public indication that the Mariners even reached that stage with him. The consequence still lands on Jerry Dipoto’s desk.

Seattle’s list of experienced managerial options is beginning to look like a page covered in red ink. Torey Lovullo re-signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stephen Vogt remains under contract with the Cleveland Guardians and would be extremely difficult to pry away. Now Cora, one of the most accomplished available managers, has removed himself from consideration everywhere. So now three obvious answers are gone…or never realistically existed.

The Mariners’ Manager Search Is Running Out of Easy Answers

Cora came with baggage and legitimate questions anyway. We also knew what the attraction would be. He’s managed demanding markets, handled veteran clubhouses and won a World Series. He carried enough stature to walk into Seattle and challenge the right people without needing permission.

That’s something the organization is searching for in an outside voice. Dipoto has said previous MLB managerial experience is preferred, although it is not required. He also wants someone with character, a growth mindset and the ability to think strategically during a game. According to MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer, Seattle wants a fresh perspective from someone willing to expose the organization’s blind spots.

It might be harder to find that person than it sounds. Lovullo checked many of those boxes, and it was reported that the Mariners were prepared to move aggressively before Arizona brought him back on a two-year deal. Vogt fits Seattle almost too perfectly, from his previous place on the Mariners’ staff to his Washington roots and rapid success in Cleveland. That’s also why the Guardians have little reason to let him leave.

Cora represented another solid résumé. He’s gone now, too. “Preferred” is quickly becoming a luxury. The Mariners may have to stop centering this search on previous managerial experience and decide which first-time candidate can actually command the room, build a staff and push back against the front office when necessary.

Jerry Dipoto Cannot Wait for the Perfect Résumé

There is no reason to panic and hire the most recognizable name. There is still plenty of reason to move with urgency.

This will be Dipoto’s third managerial hire as he enters his 12th season running Seattle’s baseball operations. After Dan Wilson’s departure, that will give him more managerial hires than postseason appearances during his tenure.

We also have to remember that Seattle isn’t conducting a rebuild either. This team was eight outs away from a World Series in 2025, collapsed in 2026 and now needs a manager capable of repairing standards without wasting another season of the team’s competitive window.

They need a real major-league manager. They’re going to have to determine who can reconnect their development system to the major-league clubhouse, establish consequences when standards slip and assemble coaches who share alignment. A famous résumé would have made that easier. But it was never going to perform the job by itself.