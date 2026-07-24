Beloved Former Mariner José Caballero Annoys MLB, Drags Yankees Into Bizarre Pitch-Clock Crackdown

Okay, so José Caballero is hilarious. Major League Baseball introduced a clock, left a little room around the edges and trusted everyone to behave normally. He saw eight remaining seconds and treated them like a personal invitation to create chaos.

Mariners fans are familiar with the routine. Caballero gets into the batter’s box, looks down and refuses to acknowledge the pitcher until the last possible moment. The pitcher waits. The clock keeps moving. Caballero eventually looks up, technically ready to hit, while the opposing pitcher begins wondering why a utility infielder with limited power has become the most irritating person in the stadium.

That’s Cabby’s game. And he finds ways to turn that annoyance into production. Apparently MLB has finally had enough. During Wednesday’s doubleheader between the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates, umpires were instructed to penalize Caballero immediately if they believed he was using an excessive amount of time looking down to deceive the pitcher. No warning. Just an automatic strike.

Umpires told Jose Caballero that the league office is "done with" his pitch clock antics pic.twitter.com/CDWxhak82H — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 22, 2026

José Caballero’s Pirates Confrontation Pushed MLB Over the Edge

Home-plate umpire Quinn Wolcott assessed that strike during Caballero’s sixth-inning plate appearance. It became strike two, and Caballero took a called third strike after the ensuing argument. Yankees hitting coach James Rowson was ejected during the commotion.

MLB cited an existing pace-of-game provision that classifies behavior intended to deceive a pitcher into violating the clock as circumvention. The league didn’t formally create a new rule in the middle of a game. It changed how aggressively that rule would be enforced against Caballero without warning the Yankees beforehand. Check this out:

“Conduct by batters designed to deceive a pitcher into beginning their windup or coming to the set position in violation of these regulations shall be considered circumvention.”

Umm, okay. Translation: Please stop making the pitchers mad, José. They created the pitch clock, Caballero found its most irritating pressure point, and now the league is reaching for the law dictionary because he enjoyed himself too much.

That is what irritated Yankees manager Aaron Boone. He had previously been told that Caballero needed to look up with nine seconds remaining so he would be considered alert at eight. Then the league moved the practical line and immediately punished him for crossing it.

Clumsy enforcement aside, this is objectively hilarious. Caballero annoyed one too many people, and MLB essentially created a dedicated José Caballero interpretation of its pitch-clock procedures.

The crackdown came two days after Caballero’s routine helped empty the benches against Pittsburgh. Pirates reliever Dennis Santana — who, quite frankly, has been terrible this season (6.05 ERA) and was just DFA’d — became frustrated when an umpire waved off a pitch during Caballero’s plate appearance in the 8th inning. Caballero eventually grounded into an inning-ending double play, but Santana followed him toward first base and confronted him. Both benches and bullpens spilled onto the field.

“If you get frustrated, I’m winning,” Caballero said afterward, perfectly summarizing his entire baseball philosophy.

None of this is surprising to Mariners fans. Caballero arrived in the majors with the Mariners in 2023 and quickly established himself as a professional pest. He delayed eye contact with pitchers, crowded the plate, stole bases and bounced around the infield. His offensive numbers were not overwhelming, but his .343 on-base percentage, 26 stolen bases and relentless energy made him useful.

More importantly, he was fun.

Former Mariners manager Scott Servais loved the friction. He once said Caballero “drives the other team crazy, which I like.” That was the appeal.

Houston catcher Martín Maldonado confronted him over his clock manipulation in May 2023, causing the benches to clear. One month later, Caballero took his show to Yankee Stadium and irritated Gerrit Cole enough for him to send a 97 mph heater sailing over Cabby’s head into the backstop. After striking him out, Cole exchanged finger wags and words with Seattle’s dugout.

That history makes Boone’s current position particularly funny. Boone admitted this week that he disliked Caballero before the Yankees acquired him from Tampa Bay at the 2025 trade deadline.

“I didn’t like him,” Boone said.

Now he does, because why not? That’s how players like Caballero work. When he’s wearing the other uniform, every delay feels obnoxious. When he is wearing yours, it becomes intelligence, competitiveness and gamesmanship.

Either way, baseball could use more characters willing to explore the margins. Caballero creates conflict without needing to hit 40 home runs. He ticks pitchers off, exhausts umpires and causes managers to be hypocritical. He’s somehow the most entertaining player on the Yankees, which is admittedly a low bar, but somebody had to clear it.

Now we only need MLB The Show to catch up. Give Caballero a pitch-clock menace quirk, a 99 pest rating and the ability to drain an opposing pitcher’s composure simply by staring at the dirt.