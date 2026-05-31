Mariners Fans Now Know How Long Rotation Experiment Must Keep Going

The Mariners didn’t exactly give the piggyback experiment an expiration date. But we do at least have a minimum for how long it will continue. That’s the takeaway from the latest update on the Luis Castillo-Bryce Miller situation.

According to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, the Mariners have mapped out a plan for the next three turns through the rotation, and both Castillo and Miller are feeling better after meeting with coaches and executives.

Miller’s quote was simple enough.

“I had a few questions that I wanted to ask, and they answered them. And I’m good now.”

Great. The Mariners needed their actual pitchers to understand what the plan was before everyone else started grading the plan from the outside. Though, to be fair, most of us already have.

Still, the more interesting piece is that Mariners fans now know this piggyback setup is not disappearing tomorrow.

With Seattle mapping it out over the next turns, that means it has a floor.

Mariners’ Piggyback Plan Will Last at Least Three More Turns

The Mariners are in a weird spot. But if it works, they get to look practical. They would be able to keep both pitchers stretched out, protect themselves against another injury, and avoid overtaxing the bullpen.

The messier version is if every early hook will keep the drama alive. That’s the danger of a plan like this. The Mariners need to keep this from turning into a weekly referendum on whether Castillo is being disrespected or whether Miller is being handled too carefully.

Along with the needle they are trying to carefully thread, they also don’t want to lose Hancock’s momentum. Which is why they are in such a peculiar position in the first place. So they landed on the compromise. Castillo and Miller sharing a game.

No one loves it. Maybe they can tolerate it. But it sounds like they both understand that this is where they are now. The encouraging part is that the Mariners at least seem to understand the communication had to improve. That meeting with coaches and executives should help. Miller saying he is good now gives Seattle some breathing room. Castillo feeling better matters, too, because this plan was always going to look a lot worse if one of the most respected veterans in the clubhouse remained visibly irritated by it.

Still, we don't have an end date. But at least they’ve given everyone the earliest checkpoint.