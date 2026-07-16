Cardinals’ Latest Promotion Adds Pressure to Mariners’ Brendan Donovan Trade

Welp. This is only going to get more awkward. The Mariners made one of the loudest moves of the offseason when they traded Jurrangelo Cijntje and Tai Peete to the St. Louis Cardinals for Brendan Donovan. Seattle surrendered two former first-round picks, and even got the Rays involved in the deal by sending Ben Williamson, because Donovan was supposed to help raise the floor of the major-league lineup.

Instead, Donovan has spent most of the season trying to get healthy. Meanwhile, Cijntje is now one level away from the majors.

The Cardinals promoted Cijntje to Triple-A Memphis following the All-Star break after 17 starts with Double-A Springfield. He finished that stint with a 5.04 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP across 80 1/3 innings, which certainly doesn’t look like the résumé of a pitcher kicking down the major-league door. But the more important number is 100 strikeouts. The stuff has life.

Cijntje was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. The Mariners invested one of their most valuable draft assets in a pitcher with starter upside, a mid-90s fastball and one of the most unusual profiles in baseball.

Now the Cardinals get to find out where it leads.

Jurrangelo Cijntje Is Starting to Find His Footing With the Cardinals

To be fair, it’s not like Cijntje has been dominant the entire first half. His ERA climbed above five because there were stretches when the results were pretty rough. The command remains a part of the equation, and being promoted to Triple-A doesn’t guarantee that he will become a productive major-league starter.

Still, St. Louis clearly saw enough progress to challenge him with the next level.

Cijntje struck out nine batters across six scoreless innings on July 4. In his next start, he collected eight strikeouts over six innings while allowing two runs. That’s 17 strikeouts across his final 12 Double-A innings before the promotion.

Mariners fans know that Seattle didn’t trade away a fading prospect whose reputation had surpassed his ability. He’s still 23 years old, still missing bats and still ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Cardinals’ system.

The switch-pitching element makes him fascinating, but it can also distract from the real evaluation. He’s not tied to being a novelty. In fact, he primarily throws right-handed in order to continue his development. He hopes the left side will come, but it’s not the draw right now.

The Mariners Are Still Waiting for Brendan Donovan

Here’s where the trade is getting pretty uncomfortable. Seattle made this deal because prospects are uncertain and Donovan was supposed to provide certainty. That logic was defensible.

The problem is that Donovan has hardly been available long enough to make an impact. And his contract is up after the 2027 season. He’s already landed on the injured list twice with left groin trouble. His latest strain came shortly after he returned from the first one, extending an absence that has swallowed most of his first season in Seattle. He recently progressed to high-intensity running and was preparing for game action in the Arizona Complex League, but Mariners fans are still waiting for him to return to the actual lineup.

Tai Peete Adds Another Layer to the Trade

Tai Peete, Seattle’s first-round pick in 2023, was also included in the deal. Before suffering a concussion, Peete was hitting .272/.350/.528 with five home runs, 11 doubles, three triples and five stolen bases across 28 games for High-A Peoria. He even hit for the cycle in April.

Peete began a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League in late June and was briefly activated before hitting the IL again. His season has been interrupted, but the early production showed why St. Louis wanted him included.

Ben Williamson Made Sure the Mariners Felt the Trade Personally

Ben Williamson is the final piece Seattle surrendered to acquire Donovan. Williamson went to the Tampa Bay Rays as part of the three-team trade, and apparently watching him succeed from a distance was not uncomfortable enough. He had to deliver the best game of his career against the Mariners.

He went 4-for-4 with an RBI double, a run scored and a stolen base in Tampa Bay’s 6-1 victory over Seattle on July 11. He doubled in the second inning to open the scoring, and he spent the rest of the afternoon repeatedly reminding his former organization that he was also attached to the Donovan price tag.

The point is that Seattle gave up Cijntje, Peete, Williamson and the No. 68 pick to acquire Donovan. Cijntje is already in Triple-A. Peete flashed legitimate power and speed before his concussion. Williamson just produced a career day against the team that traded him. Donovan, meanwhile, has played only 25 games and we’re past the halfway point of the season.

This is the risk Seattle accepted.