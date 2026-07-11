Where the Seattle Mariners Pick in Every Round of the 2026 MLB Draft

The Seattle Mariners will make 20 selections during the 2026 MLB Draft, beginning with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round. There should still be hype around this year’s draft. But after drafting Kade Anderson at No. 3 overall in 2025, it’s understandable if the buzz is generally a little lower this year. Seattle has done a strong job evaluating talent in recent years, so there should still be excitement around what they do in the first round this year.

The draft begins Saturday, July 11 at 10:00 a.m. PT, in Philadelphia and concludes Sunday, July 12. The first four rounds will take place on Day 1, with Rounds 5 through 20 following on Day 2.

Seattle enters the draft with a total bonus pool of just over $8.2 million. The assigned slot value for the No. 24 overall pick is approximately $3.8 million, giving the Mariners some flexibility in how they spread their spending throughout the class.

The Mariners won’t have the luxury of picking near the top of the board this year. So they will have to find value later in the first round and trust the scouting and player-dev operation.

Complete List of Mariners 2026 MLB Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick No. 24

Round 2, Pick No. 65

Round 3, Pick No. 101

Round 4, Pick No. 129

Round 5, Pick No. 162

Rounds 6-20: One selection in each round, generally around the 27th pick of the round

Mariners Have Flexibility With Their 2026 Draft Bonus Pool

Seattle could use its first pick on a college player with a more predictable path to the majors, take a chance on a high-upside high school prospect or agree to an under-slot deal that creates more money for later selections.

The latter doesn’t feel like a move the Mariners would typically make, especially late in the first round. They also don’t appear to have a preference between the first two options. Colt Emerson, Jonny Farmelo and Tai Peete were all drafted out of high school, while Kade Anderson, Jurrangelo Cijntje and Cole Young were drafted out of college in recent years.

Picking at No. 24 makes the draft less predictable. Most of the obvious top-tier prospects will already be gone, and Seattle will have to decide which flaws it believes its development staff can fix.

We’ll be adding a draft tracker to follow along on July 11, as we monitor the Mariners approach to the 2026 MLB draft.