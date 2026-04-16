Jurrangelo Cijntje’s Rough Start With Cardinals Brings Early Trade Validation For Mariners

This is so far from a final verdict on the Brendan Donovan trade, but Seattle has every reason to love the early return. Two Double-A starts do not decide a deal, and Jurrangelo Cijntje is still talented enough to make this whole conversation look silly in the future. But Mariners fans are also allowed to notice what is happening here, because while Cijntje is off to a rocky statistical start in the Cardinals system, Donovan has looked exactly like the kind of hitter Seattle badly needed.

That’s what makes this early validation, not final validation. The distinction matters. The Mariners didn’t move Cijntje because they had given up on him. They moved him because Brendan Donovan was available. Seattle clearly believed a proven, high-contact, multi-position bat was worth cashing in a premium prospect package that included Cijntje, Tai Peete, Ben Williamson going to Tampa Bay, and a Competitive Balance Round B pick going to St. Louis.

Brendan Donovan Trade Is Already Giving Mariners Something To Feel Good About

And through the first couple weeks, Donovan is making that bet look pretty smart. Entering play with 15 games logged, he was slashing .292/.417/.542 with three home runs, six RBI, seven walks, and a .959 OPS. That’s immediate lineup-help production from a player Seattle acquired specifically to bring more contact quality, plate discipline, and defensive flexibility to the roster.

Meanwhile, Cijntje’s line with Double-A Springfield has been bumpy: 2 starts, 8.2 innings, a 6.23 ERA, a 1.62 WHIP, and 11 strikeouts. The strikeout total is the reminder that the talent is still very real. This’s not a case of a prospect suddenly losing all intrigue. If anything, the profile remains fascinating because the arm talent is still there and the switch-pitching element still makes him one of the more unusual development projects in the minors.

But that’s also kind of the point, isn’t it? Cijntje is still a project. A really fun one. Extremely gifted. Maybe even a special one down the road. But a project nonetheless. The Mariners were trying to win more games now, and Donovan is helping them do that right now.

Seattle already has other exciting young arms in the pipeline, and once the front office decided Donovan could raise the floor of the lineup in a meaningful way, Cijntje became the kind of prospect you move, because value sometimes has to be converted into certainty. Or at least into something a lot closer to certainty than a 22-year-old Double-A arm still figuring out how his development should look.

Cijntje actually opened his Cardinals tenure with a strong debut: 5 2/3 scoreless innings and seven strikeouts for Springfield in his first outing with the organization. So this is not a disaster from wire to wire. It’s just an uneven opening stretch that reminds us how volatile pitching prospects can be.

Welcome to the org, Jurrangelo Cijntje 🫡



In his first start in Cardinals red: 5.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K against Amarillo pic.twitter.com/SlojsWMLcI — Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) April 4, 2026

We’re not here to dunk on Cijntje. Nor are we going to declare that the Cardinals got fleeced after 8 2/3 innings. It’s about recognizing that the Mariners identified a major-league need, used prospect capital to address it, and are already getting the sort of early returns that make fans feel a little more comfortable about the price. If Donovan keeps hitting like this and Cijntje keeps looking more intriguing than polished, that early feeling is only going to grow.

And if Cijntje eventually figures it out in St. Louis, good for him. Seriously. That can still happen. It just might also be true that this was the kind of trade Seattle needed to make anyway.