Mariners Should Plan to Finish Season Without Brendan Donovan After Latest Rehab Detour

It’s been a common topic that the Mariners don’t need to do anything drastic with the trade deadline approaching. They could look at the injured list, point at the names coming back, and convince themselves that the best additions were internal. That’s always the most convenient deadline plan because it costs nothing. But maybe they should consider throwing that plan away.

Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reported that Donovan is headed to the Mariners’ complex in Arizona after there had been hope he might begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with an affiliate. Dan Wilson did not exactly slam the door shut, but his update was not exactly comforting either.

“I think the hope is he’ll be getting into games here shortly,” Wilson said.

Mariners Can’t Afford to Treat Brendan Donovan Like A Sure Thing

It sounds like a team walking back what looked like a more promising timeline. Instead, it sounds more like a team still waiting for the player’s body to give them permission to move forward.

At this point, the Mariners should plan as if Donovan is not going to be a meaningful contributor down the stretch this season. If he comes back and helps, that’ll be great. Consider it found money. But building the deadline around the hope that he’s going to return and stabilize the lineup would be reckless.

The Mariners gave up real value to get him. So, it’s fair for fans to ask the uncomfortable question: did the Mariners get damaged goods?

It sounds harsh, but it’s a fair question. When a team pays a real prospect price for a player and then spends months waiting for that player to become whole, fans are allowed to wonder exactly what was acquired. Donovan was supposed to help solve problems, not become a problem the Mariners have to explain around.

The groin strain itself is not the issue. Players get hurt all the time in unpredictable ways. The issue is that the timeline keeps getting pushed. A rehab assignment sounded like the next step. Instead, they pivoted, sending Donovan to Arizona. You can dress it up as a checkpoint, but this is absolutely a detour.

It also helps explain why Seattle stopped waiting around on the Colt Emerson call. We knew it was coming eventually, especially after the contract extension. Some even wondered whether Donovan’s injury situation accelerated the timeline. Well, Donovan and Emerson have still never played a game together. Emerson was called up when Donovan hit the IL on May 17, and the timing does not feel like a coincidence.