Teruaki Sato is off the board. The Chicago Cubs reportedly agreed to a six-year, $120 million deal with the Japanese slugger. The Mariners were expected to sit out the bidding anyway. But this still creates a ripple effect we can feel in Seattle. The Cubs just spent nine figures on a hitter who can fill one of their corner outfield openings, and the Phillies, who had interest in Sato, still need to fill theirs. Both developments matter if the Mariners are still in on Seiya Suzuki.

Chicago’s bet makes sense. Sato hit .306 with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs for the Hanshin Tigers in 2026, winning the Central League Triple Crown. He’ll play next season at 28, so the Cubs are buying into a hitter young enough to give them several prime years if the power carries over. With both Suzuki and Ian Happ in free agency, there are plenty of plate appearances available at Wrigley Field.

Sato spent most of his time in Japan at third base, but Alex Bregman already has that job in Chicago. A corner outfield spot is likely the cleanest fit, with some time at DH available while the Cubs figure out how much they want to ask of him defensively. Pete Crow-Armstrong obviously has center field covered. Chicago can build around him and give Sato a regular spot in the order while he gets used to major league pitching. Whatever their ideas are, we’re sure they’ll make it work after committing to $120 million.

The Cubs had publicly left room for a Suzuki reunion after he turned down their $23.15 million qualifying offer. There’s still room for both bats given the openings on either side of Crow-Armstrong. But now after substantial commitments to Sato and Trevor Rogers, it’s likely they don’t have as much financial freedom to continue conversations with Suzuki.

That gives Seattle a small break. However, it’s a short one because they’re still dealing with Philadelphia.

The Mariners Should Push for Seiya Suzuki Before the Phillies Pick Their Outfielder

The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported earlier this month that the Phillies had been in contact with Sato, Suzuki and Randy Arozarena. So if Philadelphia turns to Suzuki now, we’re talking about a player it had already looked into. Dave Dombrowski has been plain about needing an outfielder, and crossing Sato off the list leaves two established hitters who could fill that job. One is the guy Seattle wants. The other is the guy Seattle just watched hit 26 home runs.

That second name is where this could work in the Mariners’ favor. Arozarena is coming off a career year, and it’s easy to see why the Phillies are interested. If they land Arozarena, Seattle could get a clearer run at Suzuki while picking up draft compensation for Arozarena signing elsewhere. At $50 million or more in guaranteed money, that pick would come between the first round and Competitive Balance Round A. There would be some irony in the Phillies signing the outfielder Seattle has to replace and making it a little easier for the Mariners to sign the one they want.

Of course, Philadelphia can look at the same two names and prefer Suzuki. The Mariners are likely out on Arozarena and have serious interest in Suzuki. Once one signs, every team that still wants an impact corner bat gets a shorter list to work from.

What we like about Suzuki is how quickly you can get from the rumor to an actual lineup card. Jason Kanzler can write him in right field and put another proven right-handed bat around Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor. Brendan Donovan can play left most nights after the Maikel Garcia trade and still move around the infield when Kanzler needs him there. Dominic Canzone and Lazaro Montes can get their swings between the outfield and DH without Seattle leaning on both to carry the same part of the order. Suzuki would give Kanzler a regular he can plan around.

Suzuki’s qualifying offer carries draft consequences for the team that signs him, and Seattle still needs bullpen help after sending José A. Ferrer to Kansas City in the Garcia trade. We’d account for both and get to a serious offer now, with the collective bargaining agreement set to expire Dec. 1. Suzuki is the kind of hitter worth setting the rest of the offseason budget around. He answers the right-handed power question Jerry Dipoto has already raised, and he can do it from a position Seattle has room to upgrade.

If the Phillies land Arozarena, cool. Seattle can take the pick and keep working on Suzuki. But the Mariners can make their own move before Philadelphia makes that choice for them.