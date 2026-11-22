Tarik Skubal has decided to sign with the New York Mets on a nine-year, $450 million deal, pending a physical. The biggest free agent on the board has a new team. The Dodgers, Blue Jays and Padres, all of whom met with Skubal, have to figure out where to go from here. And the Seattle Mariners, who already know what they need, have a good reason to make their next offer before everybody else gets back on the phone.

The Mets always felt like the most logical landing spot. A reunion with the Dodgers made plenty of baseball sense after they acquired Skubal at the trade deadline, and we can see why a shorter deal might have appealed to Los Angeles.

Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are already signed well into the next decade, and the Dodgers have serious money committed to Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, too. How many years did they want to add to a rotation they’d already spent an exorbitant amount to build?

Toronto had the resources to make things interesting, but once the Mets got to $450 million, we had a hard time picturing the Blue Jays going higher. San Diego took the meeting, and we’re still left wondering how close the Padres could have gotten. The Mets were the ones willing to put nine years on the table.

New York had a pretty good sales pitch beyond the money, which is admittedly a funny thing to say about $450 million. Side note: Scott Boras has a lot to do with that too, we’re sure. But Skubal gets to front a staff with Nolan McLean, Christian Scott and Zac Thornton. Veterans Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga are also still under contract.

The Mets finished last in the NL East and ranked 23rd in rotation ERA, so there’s a lot of work ahead. There are also actual starters in place and Juan Soto in the lineup. We can see why Skubal would take the money and like the baseball situation, too.

The part that matters in Seattle starts with the teams that missed. Some may turn to another starter. Others may decide the best use of their money is a hitter or a couple of good relievers. San Diego has a rotation to rebuild and a top left-handed reliever of its own on the market. Toronto has an entire offseason to get on with. We’ll find out how much those plans overlap with Seattle’s. In the meantime, the Mariners should put a serious offer in front of somebody they already want.

The Mariners Should Get Aggressive on Seiya Suzuki and a Late-Inning Arm

Jerry Dipoto said after the Maikel Garcia trade that another right-handed bat would be ideal. Let’s go a little further than that. Seattle needs a right-handed hitter the manager can put into the lineup everynight. With Randy Arozarena in free agency and Dominic Canzone and Lazaro Montes both hitting from the left side, there’s a job here for somebody who can take regular at-bats and do damage.

Seiya Suzuki is still the clearest fit on the market. MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer reported that Seattle’s interest is serious. Suzuki hit 113 home runs with a 128 OPS+ over five seasons with the Cubs, and he started 110 games in right field last year. We’d put him there next to Julio Rodríguez and give the lineup another right-handed bat with everyday power. That would leave Brendan Donovan as an option in left when he’s needed there, and if Suzuki is the regular in right, the Mariners would have to be deliberate about how they deploy both Dominic Canzone and Lazaro Montes in the lineup. We’re sure they could also be useful in left field when needed, and spell Suzuki in right.

Suzuki is 32 and turned down the Cubs’ qualifying offer, so signing him would cost Seattle draft capital on top of the contract. The Mariners should still make the offer. Suzuki would fit well in the middle of the lineup. Here’s a hitter who has produced over five big-league seasons and can fill a corner outfield job. The Mariners should be more than willing to pay for both.

Adrián Morejón is also still on the market. Seattle needed late-inning help before it sent José A. Ferrer to Kansas City in the Garcia deal. Moving Ferrer gives the Mariners another reason to look for a lefty who can take the ball in high-leverage situations. Morejón has a 2.58 ERA and 248 strikeouts in 223 1/3 innings over the last three seasons.

Morejón also declined a qualifying offer, so there's a cost to pursuing both players. If Suzuki is where Seattle wants to make its biggest commitment, Alex Vesia and Gregory Soto give the club other left-handed relief options to explore. They should be having those conversations while negotiating with Suzuki.

The Mariners should be talking to Suzuki and Morejón now. With the collective bargaining agreement expiring Dec. 1, both players have every reason to get a deal done before a potential lockout.

The Mariners already showed some conviction when they sent Bryce Miller, Logan Evans and Ferrer to Kansas City for a package headlined by Garcia. They acquired the everyday third baseman they wanted and paid what it took to get him. It would be big to see them bring that same conviction to free agency. Skubal has his team. Seattle has a corner outfield job and critical innings to fill.