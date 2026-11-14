The Mariners’ Own Ballpark May Help Randy Arozarena Land a Bigger Free-Agent Payday

The Mariners got 26 home runs out of Randy Arozarena in his walk year. A team with a livelier ballpark is likely salivating at the thought of what those same 26 would look like if some of them were hit over 81 games in their home ballpark. That’s also a pretty good way to walk into free agency, especially in a winter when there are only so many right-handed outfield bats worth writing a big check for.

We know what a .788 OPS looks like at T-Mobile Park over a full season. It plays. Arozarena took that same swing on the road and put up a .933 OPS, the best among qualified hitters. He finished the season slashing .281/.381/.484 and put up a 20–20 year for the sixth straight season. If you’re Scott Boras, you can walk into a meeting with the full-season line on one page and the road split on the next. Odds are the team across the table has already circled both.

Randy Arozarena’s 26 Homers Look Even Better From Philadelphia

The Phillies are the most interesting example because they’ve reportedly shown interest in Arozarena and can offer him a genuinely different hitting environment. On Statcast’s 2024–26 leaderboard, where 100 is average, T-Mobile Park came in at 92 for overall offense and 98 for home runs. Citizens Bank Park checked in at 102 and 114, respectively. Seattle’s park has taken more out of offense overall than it has out of home runs in that span.

A .933 road OPS rolls a lot of ballparks, pitchers and matchups into one number. The Phillies can get more specific. For instance, out of his 26 homers, 25 of them were expected to leave the yard in Philly. They can look at where Arozarena hits the ball in the air and ask which of those swings would play better in their own yard. They can also look at his .306/.386/.565 line against lefties and see a guy they’d be happy to send up when an opposing manager reaches for a left-hander. Eleven of his 26 homers came against left-handed pitching in 197 plate appearances.

Dave Dombrowski has expressed reservations about adding another big contract to an older roster, and signing Arozarena after he declines the qualifying offer would cost the Phillies draft picks and international bonus money.

Still, pencil Randy into a lineup with Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber and tell us that doesn’t look like a team you’d hate to pitch to in October. We can see why Philadelphia would be tempted. The Phillies are running out of seasons when they can count on all three of those guys to carry a contender, and Arozarena gives them one more bat to make a run at a title in 2027.

That’s a boom-or-bust bet with a bill that keeps coming. Even on the four-year deal MLB Trade Rumors projected, the Phillies would owe Arozarena three more seasons after 2027, right as they may need to get younger. Citizens Bank Park gives them reason to think they can get more out of his bat right away. The urgency of winning with this group might be what gets them to offer years Seattle won’t.

The Mariners Have to Shop in the Same Market That’s Paying Arozarena

Ryan Divish and Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reported that Arozarena’s camp is looking for six years and more than $150 million. Yeah, so the Mariners are not going to match that. We’d have a hard time getting to six years for a left fielder entering his age-32 season. By the back end of that deal, a team will likely be paying him to DH, which puts even more pressure on the bat to hold up.

Seattle has already made the $23.15 million qualifying offer. Most expect him to decline and the Mariners to move on. If he declines and signs elsewhere for at least $50 million, Seattle would be in line for a pick after the first round. That’s an outcome Seattle would happily take.

The Mariners' reported interest in Seiya Suzuki is still worth following. Suzuki gives Seattle a credible shot at keeping a dangerous right-handed bat in the lineup, and Philadelphia has been linked to him, too. If another club pays up for Suzuki, we’ll get an early look at how expensive Seattle’s plan to move on from Arozarena might be.

Arozarena picked a heck of time to put up the numbers he did. He gave clubs six straight seasons of power and stolen bases to look back on, a walk year they can sell to their fans, and a road split that makes them excited about seeing him in their teams’ threads. We got to see the damage his bat could do in T-Mobile Park. The club that pays him might be spending a little extra to find out what it can do somewhere else.