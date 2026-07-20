Felnin Celesten’s Promotion May Change Which Mariners Prospect Becomes Trade Bait

Felnin Celesten’s promotion to Double-A Arkansas might just change the Mariners’ trade deadline conversation. But not in the most obvious way.

Celesten isn’t necessarily the M’s shiniest trade chip. The Mariners may view his breakout as a reason to protect him while becoming more comfortable moving somebody else. Signs still point to Michael Arroyo as being the prospect most likely to be moved since his value continues to skyrocket.

Seattle promoted Celesten after the 20-year-old shortstop hit .314/.409/.534 with 13 home runs, 52 RBI and 18 stolen bases for High-A Everett. Celesten sustained that production across 80 games while adding a cycle, a 25-game hitting streak and enough power to more than double his 2025 home run total.

Felnin Celesten CRUSHES one to bring the AquaSox within a run! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/w43rskTZMo — Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) June 21, 2026

Mariners’ Investment in Felnin Celesten Could Keep Him Off the Trade Block

Celesten is one of the most physically gifted players in the Mariners' system. And he’s finally beginning to look like the player the organization believed it was buying three years ago.

The Mariners gave him a franchise-record $4.7 million signing bonus during the 2023 international signing period. Teams don’t spend that kind of bonus-pool money accidentally. Seattle identified him as the centerpiece of its international class and made a larger financial commitment to him than it had made to any international amateur before him.

The money is already spent, so the bonus alone does not make Celesten untouchable. But let’s not pretend the original investment means nothing.

It tells us how Seattle evaluated Celesten before he played a professional inning. The Mariners saw a potential cornerstone shortstop with five-tool upside who could become one of the best prospects in baseball. Injuries interrupted that vision during his first two seasons, but that didn’t necessarily change how the organization views his ceiling.

With Celesten healthy, producing and climbing. Seattle finally has results that justify its original conviction.

That could make him more valuable internally than his No. 96 ranking on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list would suggest. Prospect lists measure industry consensus. They don’t always tell us which players an organization is most financially or developmentally invested in.

We’ve talked about Arroyo being an easier trade candidate for the Mariners a lot lately. Celesten’s breakout still creates trade flexibility. It simply may not involve trading Celesten.

Seattle has accumulated a crowded group of young middle infielders. And that is usually where the clues begin.

Arroyo may be the most logical candidate. And at the same time, he may be too talented to become the fee Seattle pays for another team to solve its payroll problem. But Celesten’s ascent may make the Mariners more comfortable discussing Arroyo, or other big prospect names, in the right baseball trade and not as the price of dumping salary.

Celesten’s promotion also doesn’t mean Seattle suddenly has middle infielders to waste. They’re still prospects and they can still fail, get hurt, or see their projections changed. Bats that look ready in Double-A can stall in Triple-A. Or even leave you suddenly dealing with a Quad-A talent.

Celesten’s breakout makes that calculation more interesting because he may be moving into a category beyond ordinary prospect depth. He is younger than Arroyo, more likely to remain in the infield and arguably owns the higher overall ceiling. He is also the bigger international investment. None of that guarantees the Mariners would refuse to trade him, especially if a star-level hitter became available. It does mean another team may have to overwhelm them.