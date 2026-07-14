Mariners Prospect Michael Arroyo Is Separating Himself From Lazaro Montes

Michael Arroyo and Lazaro Montes arrived in Triple-A at the same time, but they haven’t arrived at the same place developmentally. Six games are not enough to shake up the prospect rankings or demand a major league promotion. But this six-game snap shot reminds us why Arroyo could find himself closer to Seattle than some expected.

Arroyo has opened his Tacoma stint by hitting .346/.406/.731 with two home runs, 10 RBI and a 1.137 OPS. He’s collected nine hits in 26 at-bats, including two doubles and a triple, while scoring seven runs and stealing two bases. He’s produced in every direction in his Triple-A games.

MICHAEL ARROYO HAS HOMERED IN BACK-TO-BACK GAMES❗️(and already has 4 RBI tonight!) pic.twitter.com/93vrDF4Lda — Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) July 11, 2026

He’s hitting for average, driving the ball, getting on base and manufacturing runs once he gets there. Most importantly, he’s putting the ball in play often enough to highlight his other tools. It’s a profile that’s separating him from Montes.

Michael Arroyo’s Contact Skills Are Separating Him From Lazaro Montes

Montes has three hits in his first 27 Triple-A at-bats, with one double, one home run and 13 strikeouts. His slash line sits at .111/.226/.259 with a .485 OPS. We knew the strikeouts were coming. He has enormous power, but that power has always traveled with swing-and-miss concerns. We knew he'd have an issue out of the gate with Triple-A pitchers who are more experienced, more comfortable changing speeds and much better at recognizing when a young hitter is hunting damage. They are going to test every hole in his swing until he proves he can close it.

Six-games is not a reason to panic about Montes. He’s 21 years old and one of the youngest players at the level. His promotion was always going to come with some ugly stretches. Still, the early contrast is noticeable.

Arroyo has struck out six times in 29 plate appearances. Montes has struck out 13 times in 31. Arroyo is consistently giving himself a chance to produce. Montes is losing too many plate appearances before his power can enter the conversation.

And still, six games is no reason to crown Arroyo. There’s just a notable difference between both of their toolkits.

Arroyo doesn't have Montes’ absurd power, but he does have a more complete offensive game. He controls the strike zone better, makes more contact and brings enough pop to punish pitchers when they challenge him. He’s not the player who can change a game with a 450 foot homer.

He will beat a team with gappers. He’ll take extra bases, work walks and steals bases. He can also be an RBI machine if you let him. That kind of player tends to move quickly once the bat proves it can handle upper-level pitching.

The M’s do not have a locker available for Arroyo yet. And he definitely still needs more at-bats, defensive reps and more exposure to pitchers who will have to adjust to his scouting reports. But Tacoma is already starting to feel less like his destination and more like his final checkpoint.

Montes may need time to fight through the strikeouts and prove his power can survive advanced pitching. Arroyo looks ready to make his stay considerably shorter.