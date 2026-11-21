Maikel Garcia hit nine of his 16 home runs away from Kauffman Stadium in 2025. That might be the best place to start when we talk about how his bat translates to the Mariners home ballpark. Before the Royals moved the fences in, Garcia hit just as well on the road as he did in Kansas City. Seattle has a reason to believe the best version of its new third baseman can travel. The harder question is how much of that hitter are they getting.

Garcia posted an .803 OPS on the road and a .797 OPS at home in 2025. He got on base more often away from Kansas City, too, with a .360 on-base percentage compared with .343 at Kauffman. When he was putting together his best season, the Royals could take him on a road trip and get roughly the same hitter they’d left home with.

2026 wasn’t so great. Garcia put up an .854 OPS at home and a .550 OPS on the road. To be fair, he played just 82 games, so we’re working with a much smaller sample, especially once we cut the season in half. Still, there’s a big enough swing there to make us think twice about putting him down for .800 OPS splits and moving on. The Mariners traded for a hitter who has shown he can produce anywhere. That same hitter posted a .196 batting average on the road last season.

Maikel Garcia’s Contact Gives the Mariners Something to Build On

Garcia is a player who gives himself a lot of chances to get on base. He struck out in 12.6 percent of his plate appearances during his breakout season. That rose to 14.5 percent in 2026, still well below the major league rate, and his walk rate held at 9.3 percent. Even in a year when the damage fell off, pitchers generally had a tough time striking the guy out.

That’s something the Mariners will gladly take. From 2024 through 2026, Statcast gave T-Mobile Park a strikeout factor of 116 and a doubles factor of 86, with 100 representing average in both categories. The park is known to be tough on hitters at both ends of the at-bat. It’s a tough place to make contact, and there’s less reward for balls that end up in play. Garcia’s bat-to-ball skill gives him a way to handle the first issue. The doubles are where we’re curious about the second.

He logged 39 doubles in 2025 and another 20 in 82 games last season. He was on pretty much the same pace. It’s fair to wonder if his power will return in 2027, but we might want to focus on what happens when the ball stays in the park.

The Royals moved the walls in for 2026, and Garcia hit three home runs all season. The shorter year explains some of that drop. However, the quality of contact is nothing to sneeze at. His barrel rate fell from 5.6 percent to 4.2 percent, and his expected slugging dropped from .422 to .367. He was still putting the ball in play plenty. Just wasn’t doing a lot with it.

Where Jason Kanzler Can Help Garcia in Seattle

This is one of the first places we’ll get to see what Jason Kanzler’s player development background means for the Mariners. He spent three seasons running player development for the Cubs and worked as an assistant hitting coach with the Astros. He comes to Seattle as a first-time manager at any level, so we’re still waiting to see how that experience translates to a big-league lineup over a full season.

Kanzler also gets to decide how much he asks of Garcia in the order. With Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor in the lineup, there’s room to use Garcia’s on-base ability and let the extra-base hits come. We’d be happy seeing him get on ahead of those guys if he earns that spot.

And if Seattle still wants a right-handed corner bat with game-changing power, the front office can keep shopping for one. Garcia has a chance to make the lineup better just by being pesky at the plate. Something sounds nice about having Brendan Donovan and Maikel Garcia follow each other in the order. That might be harder to pull off with the way the roster is currently constructed.

A few weeks into the season, we’ll probably have a home run total that’s too small to tell us much. We’ll be more interested in whether Garcia is still taking his walks, getting to the pitches he can pull and driving enough balls into the gaps to make outfielders work. If that’s the hitter the Mariners get, a good chunk of the breakout will have made it to Seattle.