Jerry Dipoto named the obvious five starters for the 2027 Mariners, and the sixth pitcher he brought up tells us about the plan. After sending Bryce Miller to Kansas City in the Maikel Garcia trade, Dipoto said there was “zero” chance the Mariners would trade another pitcher. He listed Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, George Kirby, Emerson Hancock and Kade Anderson as his five starters. Then we moved to Ryan Sloan, who Dipoto said could be ready to arrive “at any point” next season, according to Adam Jude.

With Miller gone, Hancock is no longer a fringe starter. He’s earned his spot in the rotation. However, Sloan is already in the conversation for the first spot start of 2027. That gives the Mariners a real question heading into spring training. What if they need innings early in the year? Is Sloan going to be the guy at that point? It seems like Evans would be the failsafe, but that ship has sailed.

That’s the part of the Miller deal worth following. It’s obvious why Seattle made the deal. Garcia gives the Mariners a defensive upgrade at a position they needed to settle and a contact-first right-handed bat for a lineup that could use one. Trading Miller made sense because the return addressed both needs in one player. It also took away a starter Seattle already knew they could turn to, and the club had already traded Luis Castillo in August. There’s a reason Dipoto was talking about a sixth pitcher after listing the five.

Ryan Sloan Is Already Part of the Mariners’ 2027 Rotation Plan

Sloan looks like the sixth starter in the plan Dipoto laid out. That can mean a lot of different things by Opening Day. A starter could need extra rest after spring training. Suddenly, Sloan can be thrown into the fray.

There’s a difference between believing Sloan can help in 2027 and knowing he’s ready the first time a spot opens. We’d love for him to make that call easy. Let him string together good starts, show he can work deeper into games and give Seattle a reason to bring him up even if everybody in the rotation is healthy. That would be a better way for his debut to come together than calling him up when they’re in a pinch. At the same time, that’s exactly how Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller found their way into the rotation. Same with Emerson Hancock. Why should it be any different for Sloan?

Hancock’s role can’t be dismissed either. He earned his spot in this rotation. In 2025, he made 16 starts and six relief appearances, finishing with a 4.90 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP over 90 innings. A year later, all 25 of his appearances were starts. He put up a 3.57 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP with 126 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings. He went from striking out 6.4 batters per nine innings to 8.2, even as Seattle asked him to take on a bigger workload. We saw a pitcher get more outs on his own while giving the Mariners nearly 49 more innings.

The Mariners are counting on the version of Hancock we saw in 2026 to show up again, this time with a rotation spot waiting for him. A repeat would go a long way toward giving Sloan some time to create a “normal” runway to the majors. The team is already asking Anderson to settle into his first full season, and having Hancock take his turn and get through five or six innings would ease the pressure on both Anderson and the bullpen. It would also give the Mariners time to watch Sloan pitch his way to the majors.

It might make sense for the Mariners to add another veteran who could make a few starts if the team is in a pinch. There’s room for a pitcher who can take the ball a couple times while they wait for an arm to get healthy. Perhaps he can work in relief or be stashed in Triple-A, depending on the pitcher and the deal.

The upside is that Sloan could make all this talk about emergency innings feel quaint. A young starter can force his way into a rotation even when there are names already written in. Seattle could give Anderson an extra day, use a sixth starter through a busy stretch or keep giving Sloan the ball if he’s pitching well enough to earn regular turns.

Dipoto’s words are going to follow Sloan into spring training. The Mariners have every reason to be excited about how soon he might help. They just need to give themselves enough depth to call him up because he’s ready, not because they’re desperate.