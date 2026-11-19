The Mariners just traded two starting pitchers to fill their biggest hole in the infield. Anyone would have a hard time justifying why they would suddenly turn around and deal a third. They acquired Maikel Garcia and right-handers James McArthur and L.P. Langevin from the Kansas City Royals for Bryce Miller, José A. Ferrer and Logan Evans. Garcia gives the Mariners an everyday third baseman with a Gold Glove and a contract that runs through 2030.

Garcia gives them a perfectly good reason to part with some of their starting pitching. They can now take George Kirby’s name out of every conversation and give themselves more time to work on a Logan Gilbert extension.

The Mariners still need a corner outfield bat. But not at the cost of what’s left of their starting rotation. After moving Luis Castillo at the 2026 trade deadline, and now sending Miller and Evans to Kansas City, Seattle has a lot less room to pretend those needs have nothing to do with each other.

The Mariners Just Told Us How They Feel About Ryan Sloan

We can pencil in Gilbert, Kirby and Bryan Woo at the top of the rotation, with Emerson Hancock and Kade Anderson in line for the other two spots. That effectively moves Ryan Sloan into the sixth-starter slot on Seattle’s depth chart.

They were willing to move two starters with major league experience in the same deal and come out of it with a much clearer path for him to pitch meaningful innings. We can be excited about Sloan’s potential. However, it would say a lot more if they made him part of the answer if Kirby gets dealt before the end of the 2027 season. Hancock and Anderson already have plenty to prove in the projected rotation. Keeping Gilbert and Kirby gives Seattle room to let Sloan’s performance dictate when he comes up. Every starter the Mariners trade from here makes that harder.

Logan Gilbert Gets More Time to Work Out an Extension

Gilbert can become a free agent after 2027, so the Mariners have a real deadline here. The encouraging part is that both sides want to work something out. The sticking point is probably money, which is easy enough to understand when Gilbert is a year away from finding out what the rest of baseball would pay him.

Garcia is due $7.2 million in 2027, and Gilbert is projected to earn about $15.4 million in his final year of arbitration. Garcia’s salary helps Seattle manage next year’s payroll while the two sides keep talking. The harder part is getting to a number that makes sense for one of the best starters the Mariners have developed and is good enough for him to give up his first shot at free agency. That’s where we’ll see how badly Seattle wants to keep him.

The trade buys both sides time because there’s an obvious baseball case for keeping Gilbert even if negotiations stretch into the season. He threw 186 innings across 32 starts in 2026. They just paid a real price to improve the team around him, and Garcia’s glove should help a staff that spent last season pitching in front of the majors’ worst defense by Outs Above Average. We’d like to see what that pairing looks like over a full season. If talks stall, keeping Gilbert for a 2027 playoff push is still a defensible choice, even with the risk of losing him next winter.

A George Kirby Trade Now Has to Clear a Higher Bar

Kirby is under club control through 2028, which gives the Mariners another year to make a decision on him. It also means another club can see value in acquiring him even after a season in which he posted a 4.33 ERA. The Mariners have every reason to listen if a team calls with an everyday, controllable outfielder who could make an impact on the lineup.

The Mariners would just need to be sure they have an answer for who fills Kirby’s spot. Garcia’s arrival gives Kirby a better defender behind him on the left side of the infield, which is one more reason to see how he responds before using a down year as the starting point for trade talks.

The Mariners used their rotation depth to fix third base. Now they can spend the winter trying to keep Gilbert beyond 2027 and make any team that calls about Kirby give them a very good reason to rethink the rotation again. The price should be set high at this point. Seattle already knows how quickly five starters on paper can turn into a rotation relying on spot starts from guys at Triple-A.