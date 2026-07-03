Julio Rodriguez Concussion Scare Adds to Mariners’ Brutal Night in the Outfield

The Mariners got the sweep over the Angels. But unfortunately, the Angels took a piece of the M’s with them. On paper, Seattle beat the Angels 1-0 and finished off a three-game sweep. And that could’ve been the whole story. But unfortunately, the Mariners also had to spend their night watching their outfield depth get tested.

Julio Rodríguez exited in the third inning after taking a throw directly off the back of his helmet from first baseman Nolan Schanuel while running the bases. He was later placed in concussion protocol. The play itself was bizarre as Schanuel was trying to turn a double play.

Julio Rodríguez just took a 78.2 mph throw from Nolan Schanuel directly off the back of his helmet.



It allowed him to go first-to-third on a double play attempt, but also left him needing a breather after.



He’s checked out by Kyle Torgerson but will remain in this game. pic.twitter.com/CVYdEgdppG — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) July 3, 2026

But the night didn’t stop there. Victor Robles, who replaced Rodríguez, was later hit on the right forearm and wrist area by a 97.9 mph fastball. He also stayed in briefly before exiting. The good news is that X-rays came back negative.

Julio Rodríguez Concussion Scare Was Only Part of Mariners’ Outfield Problem

Luke Raley had to move from right field to center, and Weston Wilson had to enter the game. The Mariners had to start rearranging furniture in real time because two outfielders were gone before the night was even finished. Randy Arozarena also found himself getting hit by a pitch in the game as well. So three outfielders were drilled in one game. Luckily Arozarena stayed in the game.

The Mariners depth conversation is already a weird one. Most of their outfielders have dealt with issues this season. Raley had just returned to the lineup after a left forearm strain and elbow discomfort. Dominic Canzone has been dealing with a nagging hamstring. Arozarena and Julio have had their own hamstring issues, and the Mariners just put Rob Refsnyder on the IL with knee inflammation. To say seeing multiple outfielders leave in one game is terrifying would be an understatement.

Manager Dan Wilson said that the staff will take another look at Julio Friday morning and assess the situation. But concussion protocols are tricky, and even if he can avoid the IL, it's uncertain if he’ll be in the lineup to start their upcoming series against the Blue Jays.

Rodríguez is currently in the middle of another solid season. He’s slashing .259/.323/.424 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs with 12 stolen bases and 113 OPS+. It’s slightly below his career 127 OPS+ numbers, but there’s been a lack of rhythm when it comes to the Mariners and their stars that haven’t done him any favors this season.

Nights like July 2 are exactly why depth is important. When your star center fielder takes 78 mph off the back of his helmet, and your backup plan takes 98 mph two innings later, you’ll find yourself naturally thinned out. The Mariners still found a way to win the game with J.P. Crawford coming around to score the lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Still, the outfield took a beating, and the M’s have to wait to see if they need to make some internal moves to keep the roster intact.