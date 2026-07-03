Julio Rodriguez Concussion Scare Adds to Mariners’ Brutal Night in the Outfield
In this story:
The Mariners got the sweep over the Angels. But unfortunately, the Angels took a piece of the M’s with them. On paper, Seattle beat the Angels 1-0 and finished off a three-game sweep. And that could’ve been the whole story. But unfortunately, the Mariners also had to spend their night watching their outfield depth get tested.
Julio Rodríguez exited in the third inning after taking a throw directly off the back of his helmet from first baseman Nolan Schanuel while running the bases. He was later placed in concussion protocol. The play itself was bizarre as Schanuel was trying to turn a double play.
But the night didn’t stop there. Victor Robles, who replaced Rodríguez, was later hit on the right forearm and wrist area by a 97.9 mph fastball. He also stayed in briefly before exiting. The good news is that X-rays came back negative.
Julio Rodríguez Concussion Scare Was Only Part of Mariners’ Outfield Problem
Luke Raley had to move from right field to center, and Weston Wilson had to enter the game. The Mariners had to start rearranging furniture in real time because two outfielders were gone before the night was even finished. Randy Arozarena also found himself getting hit by a pitch in the game as well. So three outfielders were drilled in one game. Luckily Arozarena stayed in the game.
The Mariners depth conversation is already a weird one. Most of their outfielders have dealt with issues this season. Raley had just returned to the lineup after a left forearm strain and elbow discomfort. Dominic Canzone has been dealing with a nagging hamstring. Arozarena and Julio have had their own hamstring issues, and the Mariners just put Rob Refsnyder on the IL with knee inflammation. To say seeing multiple outfielders leave in one game is terrifying would be an understatement.
Manager Dan Wilson said that the staff will take another look at Julio Friday morning and assess the situation. But concussion protocols are tricky, and even if he can avoid the IL, it's uncertain if he’ll be in the lineup to start their upcoming series against the Blue Jays.
Rodríguez is currently in the middle of another solid season. He’s slashing .259/.323/.424 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs with 12 stolen bases and 113 OPS+. It’s slightly below his career 127 OPS+ numbers, but there’s been a lack of rhythm when it comes to the Mariners and their stars that haven’t done him any favors this season.
Nights like July 2 are exactly why depth is important. When your star center fielder takes 78 mph off the back of his helmet, and your backup plan takes 98 mph two innings later, you’ll find yourself naturally thinned out. The Mariners still found a way to win the game with J.P. Crawford coming around to score the lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Still, the outfield took a beating, and the M’s have to wait to see if they need to make some internal moves to keep the roster intact.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Tremayne Person is the Publisher for Mariners On SI and the Site Expert at Friars on Base, with additional bylines across FanSided’s MLB division. He founded the Keep It Electric podcast in 2023 and covers baseball with a blend of analysis, context, and a little well-timed side-eye just to keep things honest. Tremayne grew up a Mariners fan in Richmond, Va., and that passion ultimately led him to move to Seattle to cover the team closely and become a regular at home games. Through his writing, he connects with fans who want a deeper, more personal understanding of the game. When he’s not at T-Mobile Park, he’s with his dog, gaming, or finding the next storyline worth digging into.Follow TremaynePerson