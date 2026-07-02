Brendan Donovan’s Injury Return Puts Mariners in a Dangerous Trade Deadline Trap

It’s good news that Brendan Donovan is getting closer to his Mariners. Seattle needs both his bat and his defensive versatility. There’s no doubt he’d be a big upgrade to the roster. At the same time, it’s also exactly where the Mariners can get themselves into trouble.

Getting Donovan back after the All-Star break cannot be treated like a trade deadline win. Even if the logic is there, it would be malpractice to let it become the reason they decide the offense will suddenly be fine.

Brendan Donovan Helps the Mariners, but He Does Not Fix the Deadline Problem

Donovan is working his way back from a left groin strain and is expected to begin a rehab assignment in early July. The goal is to get him at-bats and build him back toward a possible return after the All-Star break. If he returns healthy, the Mariners get a player who can move around the field, keep his bat involved, and allow others to get off their feet around the diamond.

But let’s be honest about what he’s bringing back to the roster. He’ll be yet another left-handed bat. If he returns and Seattle simply plugs him into the everyday mix, what does the lineup look like most nights? Julio Rodríguez and Randy Arozarena as the two primary right-handed bats? Maybe Mitch Garver and Victor Robles when a lefty is on the mound and they both just happen to be healthy and available? That’s not going to be enough.

Having two right-handed bats might play against right-handed pitching. But playoff-caliber rosters aren’t built for friendly matchups. Any given night, a tough lefty could be on the mound, and that’s when the Mariners’ soft spots will get exposed.

Donovan’s return would raise the floor. But it wouldn’t solve the imbalance.

Mariners Cannot Let Internal Health Replace External Urgency

Teams love to count injured players as additions. It’s clean and convenient. It doesn’t cost any more prospects, and it’s an excuse to not take a real swing. Many analysts speculate that the Mariners might try to look at Donovan’s return and convince themselves they already added their deadline bat. That would be the most unserious approach they could have if they want to be a contending team this season.

If anything, they should look at Donovan’s versatility as a reason to be more targeted in their deadline hunt. It’ll keep Seattle from having to find the perfect positional fit. It gives them the freedom to chase the best available right-handed bat instead of forcing themselves into one narrow roster lane. If that’s the direction they take, then that would be using his return to their advantage.

Because if the bench turns into Dom Canzone, Luke Raley, Mitch Garver and Victor Robles, then we’ll be talking about a group with useful pieces, but it’s not exactly screaming enough right-handed certainty.

It also points to a potential roster logjam if everyone gets healthy, and that is going to be a hard thing for the Mariners to sort through. Could they try to move one of those bats? Maybe. They may not have much of a choice, especially if Rob Refsnyder becomes the most obvious squeeze off the roster once the lineup is whole again.

Regardless, the Mariners will need another bat that can make the lineup feel less fragile. Preferably one who hits from the right side and doesn’t require a long explanation for why the nightly lineup card makes sense.