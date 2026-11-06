Lou Piniella’s Hall of Fame Wait Overlooks What He Built With the Mariners

We can blame Lou Piniella for helping make Mariners fans hard to please. That should be near the top of his Hall of Fame case. We learned to expect something from this baseball team during his decade with Seattle. You could easily see a talented roster that demanded a postseason berth year after year. Watching a winning season end too early irritated a fan base because it just wasn’t good enough. They had every reason to argue about how far the Mariners should go in the postseason.

Piniella helped give us those expectations. And Cooperstown should give that achievement its due. The longtime Mariners manager is back on the contemporary era ballot after finishing one vote short of election in each of his previous two appearances. Another committee will consider his career on December 6, with 12 votes required for induction into the Class of 2027. The Hall of Fame’s announcement puts him alongside Dusty Baker, Bruce Bochy and Joe Maddon among the managerial candidates. This ballot is nothing to sneeze at with those names attached to it. But Lou has a serious case.

And Seattle’s contribution to that case deserves a fuller accounting than a few clips of him throwing a base.

Lou Piniella Made Winning an Expectation in Seattle

Okay, so the temper made for spectacular television. We’ve seen the footage get pulled whenever his name comes up: Lou charging out of the dugout, working over an umpire, finding another creative use for the infield dirt.

Those scenes are easy for a highlight package. Ten years of managing a franchise into relevance takes more explaining.

Piniella won 840 games in Seattle and led the Mariners to their first four postseason appearances. His tenure included seven winning seasons. He gave the Mariners a substantial stretch of competitive baseball, with enough continuity to change the relationship between a team and its fans.

We could start a season expecting meaningful games late in the year. Winning became something to evaluate, pick apart and demand more from. Fans complaining about a contender’s shortcomings are holding their team to a standard.

Of course, Lou had help. The Mariners put extraordinary players on the field. Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez, Randy Johnson, Alex Rodriguez and Ichiro deserve every bit of credit attached to their names. The front offices that assembled those teams belong in the discussion, too.

Piniella’s responsibility was turning the available talent into wins while the roster changed around him. Seattle’s success extended across different combinations of stars, lineups and pitching staffs. He supplied a recognizable competitive identity through those changes. Over a decade, that adds up to something bigger than a beloved manager’s popularity.

The Mariners’ 2001 Ending Doesn’t Erase the Season

The 2001 Mariners won 116 games. And yes, the postseason ending hurt…a lot. A team that good created an enormous opportunity, and they failed to finish it. Piniella carries his share of responsibility for that disappointment.

But somewhere in the retelling, the achievement itself can get treated like an embarrassment. Mention 116 wins and someone is ready to dismiss six months of remarkable baseball because of what followed.

We can be more honest in the assessment. That team produced one of the greatest regular seasons in major league history and fell short in October. Both are true. And both facts belong on the record.

The disappointment tells us something about what Piniella’s Mariners had become. We expected a championship. We had watched enough winning baseball to believe that was a reasonable demand.

His broader career strengthens the argument. Piniella won a World Series with Cincinnati in 1990, finished with 1,835 managerial victories and earned three Manager of the Year awards. Seattle accounts for a major portion of a résumé that holds up well beyond the Pacific Northwest.

There is no need to dress his candidacy up as a favor to Mariners fans. The credentials are there.

What we can contribute is an understanding of what those Seattle years felt like and why they mattered. Piniella helped make this a place where winning carried expectations, where a good team could be asked for more, where October disappointment hurt because October success felt possible. That’s a meaningful legacy for a manager to leave behind.