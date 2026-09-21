Mariners’ MLB-Worst Defense Exposes Their Biggest 2027 Offseason Need

The Mariners’ 2027 offseason needs to begin with a question so basic it almost feels insulting: Can this guy field a ground ball and turn it into an out? We obviously want to dream about the Mariners adding another bat. That should also be a priority, but no lineup addition can fully cover for a defense that consistently extends innings.

Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Rockies was the entire problem crammed into nine innings. Seattle grabbed a 3-0 lead behind home runs from Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena. Bryce Miller gave the Mariners 5 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run. That should have been enough to control the game. But the defense began passing out invitations.

Jake McCarthy reached on a bunt single in the third and eventually scored without Colorado collecting another hit. Raleigh’s wide throw to first produced one error. Dominic Canzone was charged with another on a relay play that allowed McCarthy to race home.

Then in the seventh, Weston Wilson bobbled a two-out grounder and failed to record an out. TJ Rumfield followed with a chopper between J.P. Crawford and Michael Arroyo. A shallow fly ball later dropped in center and scored two.

Colorado didn’t take advantage of the altitude and smash the baseball into the Rocky Mountains. The Mariners simply couldn’t finish. Entering play Sunday, Sept. 20, Seattle ranked last in MLB with -53 Outs Above Average and -52 Fielding Run Value. Two different measurements with the same verdict. This has been a season-long problem.

How the Mariners Should Fix Their Infield Defense for 2027

We know what this organization is good at. They can develop pitching, control the strike zone and make opponents work for every run. That blueprint is almost useless when routine contact keeps turning into traffic. The numbers have delivered the verdict. The next question is what are the Mariners going to do about it.

Start at shortstop. Colt Emerson should enter spring training with the clearest path to the position once his surgically repaired left wrist is ready. Seattle gave him an eight-year, $95 million deal because it sees him as the long-term answer. Build the rest of the infield with that succession plan in mind.

J.P. Crawford, whose contract expires after 2026, probably isn’t set to return. But if the Mariners believe he can handle third base or a defined multi-position role, it makes sense to have that conversation. If the plan is another full season at shortstop while Emerson waits, the fit has run its course.

Cole Young has been a bright spot at second base, but they still need an honest evaluation of how Brendan Donovan and Michael Arroyo will fit in the infield. “Versatility” has become the organization’s favorite way to avoid naming a starter. Young’s defensive future at the keystone looks settled. However Donovan is under club control through 2027 and can play all over the diamond. And Arroyo has barely started his major-league audition, but can handle second and left field.

The Mariners’ Best 2027 Free-Agent Infield Targets

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the ceiling play. He offers power, speed and impact defense, producing +9 Outs Above Average. He would be an investment the Mariners probably would stay away from. But that doesn’t make him any less of a good candidate.

Mauricio Dubón would be a nice fit as well and would address the floor of the roster. He’s a two-time Gold Glove utility player with experience at shortstop, second, third and all three outfield positions. He wouldn’t fix the lineup as much, his bat has never been his calling card.

The best version of this offseason includes one everyday addition from the Chisholm or even a Brandon Lowe tier, and a legitimate defender such as Dubón behind him. This is all if the Mariners wanted to look for reinforcements outside of the organization. Again, not likely a priority.