Mariners Called Up Michael Arroyo for an MLB Audition They Refuse to Hold

The Mariners spent most of August explaining why Michael Arroyo didn’t have a clean place to play at the major-league level. Four lineup cards into his first major-league stay, that uncertainty still seems to be the plan.

Seattle promoted Arroyo from Triple-A Tacoma on September 6, started him at second base and watched him go 0-for-3 in a win over the Athletics. His next opportunity amounted to one pinch-hit appearance Tuesday. He never entered Wednesday’s game. And Thursday brought him another seat on the bench.

That gives Arroyo one start and four plate appearances in four games. We can’t call this careful development. It kind of just looks like an audition taking place without the player. Arroyo’s 0-for-4 doesn’t tell us anything. Four plate appearances doesn’t reveal whether his bat is ready, whether his defense can hold up or whether his versatility has any practical value. The Mariners have created a sample too small to answer any of their own questions.

Seattle had a legitimate reason to bring him up. Arroyo produced an .830 OPS with 18 home runs and 17 stolen bases while climbing from Double-A to Triple-A this season. Tacoma’s schedule runs through September 20, so regular minor-league at-bats were definitely still available.

The Mariners removed those at-bats from the table. They haven’t replaced them with anything useful for Arroyo or the franchise.

The Mariners Have Turned Michael Arroyo’s Versatility Into a Waiting Room

Dan Wilson has described Arroyo as a right-handed bat who can help at second base or left field, either as a starter or off the bench. The club plans to work him in whenever it believes he can impact a game. That makes sense, until you look at the lineup cards.

Cole Young is Seattle’s everyday second baseman. Randy Arozarena occupies left field. Both facts existed before Arroyo’s arrival. The Mariners knew playing time would require some creativity, yet they promoted him without showing much interest in creating it.

Wednesday made the contradiction even more strange. Texas started left-hander Cody Bradford, presenting the sort of matchup that should favor a right-handed hitter. Instead, Arroyo remained on the bench for the entire game.

Seattle won 3-2. So the point can get lost in the victory. Still, it did nothing to explain why Arroyo is even here.

Calling him versatile should expand his path into the lineup. Instead, the label has made him the easiest player to skip. He can cover multiple positions, so he apparently owns none of them.

Lazaro Montes Is Getting the Audition Arroyo Still Needs

Lazaro Montes has hardly received unlimited freedom. The Mariners have protected him from certain matchups and mixed in several bench appearances. However, Thursday marked his fifth start since his September 1 promotion, which includes having to sit out through a brief hip injury.

That runway has produced two home runs, including a 474-foot shot that became the longest homer at T-Mobile Park during the Statcast era. Montes also came off the bench Wednesday and ripped a double. Nineteen at-bats also doesn’t settle every question surrounding a 21-year-old slugger. They have at least given us something tangible to evaluate. Montes is seeing major-league pitching, making adjustments and forcing the Mariners to think about how his power fits into their future.

Arroyo has mostly been issued a jersey. The contrast is especially striking because Arroyo and Montes signed with Seattle in the same international class, climbed the system together and reached the majors five days apart. Montes even called Arroyo to deliver the promotion news. One friend is being allowed to test his talent against major-league competition. The other keeps preparing for opportunities that never arrive.

Even though the Mariners are mathematically still alive, nobody looking at this team honestly can pretend September should be devoted only to squeezing out one more favorable matchup. These games must help shape 2027, too.

Maybe Arroyo struggles once the starts begin stacking up. That would still be good information. Or maybe his bat forces Wilson to rethink the lineup entirely.

A 21-year-old prospect doesn’t climb two levels in one season to become a ceremonial September call-up. Seattle spent months searching for a place to use Arroyo, finally promoted him and then stopped looking. They should put his name on the lineup card and hold the audition the Mariners advertised.