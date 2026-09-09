Mariners Re-Signing Randy Arozarena Looks Doomed by Youth Movement

Lázaro Montes was standing on first base at Fenway Park when Randy Arozarena sent a three-run homer over the Green Monster. A few innings later, Montes hit the first home run of his career and grabbed the trident with the enthusiasm of a kid who had waited his whole life for this moment.

Right there with him was Arozarena, celebrating and advising Montes on how to strum a trident like a guitar. Those two are fun to watch together, and that moment looked like a true partnership. But the reality is that it may end up serving as a handoff.

The Mariners have really accelerated their youth movement. Cole Young has spent his first full season in the majors. Colt Emerson reached Seattle at 20 years old and should return in 2027 after wrist surgery ended his rookie campaign. Montes arrived Sept. 1, and Michael Arroyo followed five days later.

That’s four inexpensive, club-controlled hitters who will need opportunities. It’s also plenty of cover for a front office that may have little appetite for paying market price to keep a 32-year-old corner outfielder.

The Kids Give the Mariners an Excuse to Move On From Randy Arozarena

Arozarena is earning $15.65 million in his final arbitration season. His next contract will likely require multiple years and a pretty substantial raise, especially after he built one of the strongest résumés in the upcoming free-agent class.

Through September 7, Arozarena was slashing .273/.372/.463 with 22 home runs, 21 stolen bases and an .835 OPS. He was Seattle’s only All-Star and has been one of the few dependable hitters in the lineup this season. MLB recently ranked him third among its top impending free agents.

That production will be expensive. Honestly, why should the Mariners care? The entire benefit of developing a young core is that it creates room to pay established players. Young, Montes and Arroyo will make a fraction of their eventual value over the next several seasons. Their affordability should help Seattle carry an Arozarena contract.

Instead, it may become the justification for declining one. The Mariners can point toward Montes’ power, Arroyo’s ability to play multiple positions, Emerson’s contract extension and Young’s established place in the infield. It looks like an abundance of choices.

Major-league pitching has a way of shutting that down quickly. Emerson hit .190 in 69 games before undergoing season-ending wrist surgery. Montes has barely started his major-league career. Arroyo has been here for only a couple of days. All three deserve opportunities, but none should be used as proof that Seattle can casually discard its best hitter this season.

There is also the lineup balance to consider. Young, Emerson and Montes are left-handed hitters. Arozarena supplies established right-handed production, something they haven’t been able to find outside of the organization all season long. Letting him leave could send the Mariners into the offseason looking for the same kind of bat they either already had, or simply couldn’t afford. And that would be so on brand. Create the hole first. Spend the winter trying to fill it. Then make the predictable move and sign another low-cost veteran, like Donovan Solano in 2025 or Rob Refsnyder in 2026.

Does Randy Arozarena Even Want to Return?

This is the other side that is completely out of Seattle’s control. What does Arozarena want?

Publicly, we don’t have a definitive answer. He hasn’t declared that he wants out, and we should not turn silence into some kind of demand. We also haven’t heard him campaigning for an extension, promising Seattle a discount, or simply saying that he wants to stay.

Arozarena is represented by Boras Corporation. He has delivered a strong contract season and positioned himself as one of the best outfielders available. Reaching the open market would give him the chance to compare money, contract length, geography and each club’s chances of winning. Why would he surrender that leverage without a serious offer from Seattle?

Maybe Arozarena loves playing for the Mariners. His growing relationship with Montes certainly doesn’t look like a player who has mentally checked out. He helped welcome the rookie, shared his signature celebration and praised the energy Montes brought to the clubhouse.

That still tells us nothing about what Arozarena will prioritize when contracts are placed in front of him. Seattle cannot assume it will receive the final call. Once Arozarena reaches free agency, richer and more aggressive organizations will have their say. The Mariners would be entering a bidding process they have rarely appeared comfortable winning.

Age and defense deserve consideration. Arozarena will play next season at 32, and his glove is pushing him toward DH territory. Seattle knows first hand the risks that come with using him as an everyday left fielder. Those risks do not make his offense disposable.

The kids are here, and they’re real. So is Arozarena’s production. If he plays somewhere else in 2027, the Mariners will probably describe it as part of a transition toward their young core. We should recognize the cleaner explanation. Those prospects didn’t force Arozarena out. Their arrival simply made it easier for the M’s to explain why they chose not to pay him.