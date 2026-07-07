Mariners Catching Prospect Breaks Out With Massive Week After Quiet Stretch

The Mariners knew the upside they had when they drafted Luke Stevenson. And after a slow start to the season, Stevenson opened July by forcing his way back into the prospect conversation.

MLB Pipeline named the Mariners’ No. 7 prospect its catcher on the Prospect Team of the Week for June 29-July 5 after he slashed .421/.500/.842 over five games for High-A Everett with two home runs, two doubles, nine RBI, five runs, three walks and a stolen base. This is exactly why the Mariners used their 35th overall pick on him.

The profile was easy. Left-handed pop, strong intangibles behind the play. And enough offensive upside to make him more than your average developmental catcher moving through the system.

In his first season with the Aquasox, Stevenson came out hot with a .982 OPS in April, then cooled off across May (.192/.366/.359) and June (.148/.365/.328). That happens. Especially with catching prospects who are dealing with more than just their own swing. Still, the OBP suggested that the struggles were temporary.

Luke Stevenson blasts a GRAND SLAM off Tyler Bremner. pic.twitter.com/kSK1B7ZMoH — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) July 5, 2026

Mariners Prospect Luke Stevenson Finally Got Loud Again in Everett

Stevenson’s hot week didn’t come with empty calories. He went 8-for-19, with four of those hits going for extra bases.

His .411 on-base percentage ranks second among qualified High-A catchers, and his 63 walks to 80 strikeouts ranks third among that same group.

We can get easily distracted by the long-ball, because they’re one of the most fun moments of the game. But plate discipline can make the power easier to believe long term. Stevenson is not swinging out of his shoes trying to force something to happen. He’s getting on base, controlling at-bats and still showing he can turn on one when it’s time.

The next question will jump to is asking where he fits because Cal Raleigh exists. But that’s not really the right question.

The Mariners have no reason to rush Stevenson. He won’t be in Seattle anytime soon. If anything, Raleigh’s presence makes Stevenson more interesting because it gives Seattle patience. The M’s can actually let a premium catching prospect develop like a premium catching prospect instead of treating him like an emergency solution.

That’s why Stevenson shouldn’t be viewed as a future Mitch Garver-style backup plan. The better long-term picture is two or three seasons down the road, when Raleigh is in his age-32 season and may need to spend a little more time off his feet, mix in more DH days and carry a lighter workload behind the plate. That would be the ideal window for Stevenson to slide into the major league conversation.