Mariners Could Waste Emerson Hancock’s Breakout With Bullpen Return

Emerson Hancock spent two seasons living as the Mariners’ emergency kit. He finally cracked that label in 2026. The Mariners should be careful about stuffing him back inside that box because one awkward play wrecked his September.

Hancock has made 25 starts with a 3.57 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 126 strikeouts across 138 2/3 innings. His fastball ranked in the 99th percentile for run value, and greater reliance on his sweeper has helped him miss more bats. His strikeout rate climbed from 16.6 percent last season to 22.3, while his walk rate dropped from 8.1 percent to 5.7. Those numbers are exactly why he earned his spot in the rotation.

He’s unfortunately missing time due to a left adductor strain that occurred on Aug. 28 in Toronto, when he twisted awkwardly while making a tag near first base. He still completed five innings before landing on the IL two days later. After a bullpen session on Sept. 9, manager Dan Wilson acknowledged that he was still dealing with some residual pain from the injury.

Hancock’s Breakout Deserves More Than Another Temporary Role

MLB.com’s Josh Kirshenbaum reported that Seattle’s next discussion will include whether Hancock should return through the bullpen for the rest of the season. Wilson left the possibilities open. “I think anything’s possible,” he said. “We’re making sure that he’s healthy first.” Once that happens, the Mariners will determine whether to return him to the rotation or deploy him in a different role.

At this point in the season, there’s little room for traditional rehab assignments and starter buildup. A short relief stint could fit the moment for Hancock. It’s something he’s done in the past, and working in controlled bursts could help him contribute before the regular season ends.

The Mariners have allowed Hancock’s job title to swing with the health of other pitchers for years. Bryan Woo’s injury created an opening in 2024. George Kirby’s shoulder trouble did the same in 2025. And Bryce Miller’s oblique strain cleared the runway this season. Hancock used that runway to take off. He was more than a placeholder while Miller recovered. At one point, the Mariners were rearranging the entire pitching staff with a six-man rotation and piggyback starts because Hancock had made himself too valuable to remove.

Playoff Elimination Could Make an Emerson Hancock Shutdown Logical

Seattle also has to prepare for a less satisfying possibility. The Mariners entered Sept. 12 at 69-79, six games out of both the AL West lead and the final Wild Card spot with 14 games remaining. If they are eliminated before Hancock is ready, pushing him through a rushed bullpen return would serve no meaningful purpose. He has already carried a career-high 138 2/3 innings, and a few low-leverage appearances would tell the organization less than it learned from his 25 starts.

Shutting him down would preserve the evaluation he already earned. Whether Hancock returns for a brief relief stint or finishes the season on the IL, he still belongs in Seattle’s 2027 rotation conversation. The decision on Bryce Miller will be waiting either way.

They sent Miller to the bullpen on Aug. 28 after his summer continued to unravel. Hancock was injured later that night, landed on the IL and Miller returned to the rotation immediately. Wilson has since pulled Miller after 65 pitches in Boston and after 3 2/3 innings against Texas.

The original decision never received a real test. It was postponed due to Hancock’s injury.

If Hancock can return healthy, the Mariners must judge both pitchers on what they’ve done. Convenience has dictated enough of the rotation this season. Hancock’s 2026 work deserves greater weight than whichever arm happened to be available when the music stopped.

We don’t have to dress Hancock up as an ace to make that case. His 3.98 expected ERA sits above his actual mark, and he lost some steam in August. He still gave Seattle 25 starts of credible major-league work. That is plenty of evidence for the Mariners to keep treating him as a starter.

If the Mariners needed him to help from the bullpen down the stretch, they should let him help once his body is ready. When they build next season’s rotation, he belongs in that conversation.