Mariners DFA Casey Legumina In Search Of Needed Bullpen Help

Casey Legumina isn’t the root of every bullpen problem in Seattle. But the Mariners needed to make a move because Monday night felt like a pretty blunt reminder of where the bullpen is right now. When it’s already being asked to cover too much, and one of the middle-inning options gets hit in the exact spot the game needs a solid inning, teams do not usually wait around for a second opinion.

So here we are. Seattle is designating Legumina for assignment and turning to Alex Hoppe, the hard-throwing right-hander from Tacoma who is now lined up for his major league debut. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com broke the news of Hoppe’s pending recall.

ALEX HOPPE IMMACULATE INNING FOR THE WIN! pic.twitter.com/oLT2a95xD7 — Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) April 8, 2026

Mariners Turn To Alex Hoppe After Casey Legumina’s Costly Bullpen Slip

Legumina’s outing against the Athletics looked like the kind of inning that forces a front office to run out of patience. Seattle handed him the eighth in a tight game, and it unraveled in a hurry. By the end of the night, the Mariners had a 6-4 loss, Legumina had been tagged with it, and the familiar question was back on the table: how many innings can this bullpen really trust from the back end of its depth chart right? Legumina’s overall 2026 line sat at a 4.63 ERA with 11 ⅔ innings and a 1.54 WHIP, which is not disastrous, but it also isn’t anything that buys a struggling reliever much grace.

Hoppe is the interesting part of this. He’s a power reliever Seattle acquired from Boston in November, and the profile is fascinating. He throws hard, misses bats, and comes with some chaos that’ll make you believe there is something real if the command cooperates. Tacoma’s early results have been hard to ignore too. Through eight appearances this season, Hoppe had a 0.00 ERA, 12 strikeouts, four saves, and a 0.88 WHIP for the Rainiers.

Hoppe also threw an immaculate inning on April 7 against Sugar Land, striking out the side on nine pitches to lock down a 1-0 win. Tacoma later noted he became the first Rainier since at least 2005 to record a save with an immaculate inning. A few days later, he picked up his fourth save of the season, tying for the most in the minors at that point.

We’re not saying the Mariners just summoned the next Matt Brash and solved everything. Hoppe still has to prove his stuff plays in the majors, and any pitcher with this kind of power-and-command profile comes with a little turbulence baked in. But this is exactly the sort of move Seattle needed to make. The bullpen needed a live arm, a fresh look, and at least the possibility of swing-and-miss stuff showing up in a meaningful spot.

Legumina may wind up clearing waivers, staying in the organization, and circling back into the picture later. That happens all the time with arms like that. But at the moment, the Mariners told us pretty clearly that they do not think the bullpen can afford to keep waiting for the back end of the depth chart to stabilize on its own. They need help now, even if that help arrives wearing a little volatility.