Mariners Finally Clarify Luis Castillo-Bryce Miller Plan After Avoidable Confusion

First and foremost, why were Bryce Miller and Luis Castillo confused about their roles in this whole piggyback situation? The Mariners had a complicated pitching arrangement involving a veteran starter with pride, and a young starter trying to reestablish himself.

And somehow, the two actual pitchers involved seemed less clear on the plan than everyone arguing about it online..

Luckily for the Mariners, it sounds like Jerry Dipoto, Dan Wilson and pitching coach Pete Woodworth finally did the obvious thing. According to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, the Mariners met directly with Castillo and Miller to clarify the plan, with Dipoto acknowledging that the piggyback setup is “still not an ideal solution,” even if the club believes it’s the best current option.

Great. But also…what took so long? This was going to be awkward from the jump. Miller had already expressed frustration after being pulled from his start against the White Sox. Then came Monday against the Athletics, when Castillo started, threw four scoreless innings, and still got pulled after 68 pitches. Miller followed him and finished the game, helping the Mariners protect their bullpen in a 9-2 win. On paper, that’s exactly why the plan exists.

But with Miller openly talking about how uncomfortable the situation was, paired with Castillo slamming his belongings around in the dugout, you’d almost forget the Mariners had just routed the A’s in the opening game of the series. Talk about shaky communication.

The Mariners’ piggyback plan is working, but the rollout still looks clumsy

The piggyback plan hasn’t been a disaster. Honestly, it would be easier to talk about if Castillo and Miller were both getting shelled.

The Mariners have actually gotten real value out of the arrangement. They have kept both pitchers stretched out. They have avoided asking the bullpen to absorb a long night. And they have given themselves a temporary patch while sorting through a rotation that includes Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryan Woo, Emerson Hancock, Miller and Castillo.

But a plan can work statistically and still be mismanaged.

Neither Castillo or Miller are guys who fit in a swingman role. So when both guys look irritated, uncertain or uncomfortable, that’s the cost of asking starters to live in a gray area. And that area is beginning to sound self-inflicted by management.

They can say the plan is temporary. All of that may be true. But if Miller and Castillo needed a meeting after the fact to get clarity on expectations, that’s a red flag because clarity should have been baked into the plan before the first awkward mound visit.

There should have been no mystery about who was starting, who was following, and how many innings each pitcher was realistically expected to handle. Maybe not every answer or scenario could be locked in. We all know that baseball isn’t that clean. But the broad expectations needed to be clear enough that nobody looked surprised by the execution.

The Mariners are trying to thread a very narrow needle. They want the benefits of a six-man rotation in five starts. They also want to keep Castillo involved without making the bullpen move feel permanent. That is a lot to ask. Which is exactly why the communication needed to be cleaner.

The good news is that Seattle finally appears to have addressed it. Now, we get the third version of the experiment. Miller will start on May 31 vs. the Diamondbacks. Castillo will follow in relief. Maybe they both settle into the arrangement now that there is less confusion around it.

But the bigger question still hangs over it. Why did it take frustration becoming public for the Mariners to make it feel organized?