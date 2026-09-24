Mariners Insider Nails the Ownership Pattern That Keeps Leaving the Roster Exposed

Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times said something that many have already thought. So to some people, this could feel like validation. He didn’t accuse Mariners ownership of indifference. He made a much sharper distinction between wanting to win and accepting what it takes to win, and how much it would cost.

During a Daily Puck Drop episode that replayed part of his Inside Pitch conversation with Jason Puckett, the Seattle Times reporter put it bluntly.

“I believe they want to win,” Divish said. “I don’t think they’re willing to do what’s necessary to win.”

Then he found the pressure point.

“They’re not willing to put themselves in a place of discomfort in terms of financial commitment or any of those other things to win.”

That’s the Mariners’ organizational problem in two sentences. And it’s been this way for years. They want to win, provided winning fits neatly inside the financial boundaries they already find comfortable. They will develop, bargain, extend selected players and search for value. When the market demands an uncomfortable commitment, however, history tells us they would rather protect themselves first. The payroll stays safe. The roster absorbs the volatility.

The Mariners Have Turned Pitching Development Into Financial Protection

Seattle’s pitching pipeline is one of the best things this organization has built. Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo didn’t materialize by accident. The Mariners invested in scouting, development, biomechanics and a system capable of turning raw arms into major-league starters. Their pitching-heavy 2019 draft was part of a broader farm-system revival that took the organization from one of baseball’s weakest systems to one of its strongest.

They deserve a ton of credit for that. It also created the ideal roster-building model for a cautious ownership group. Developed pitching is affordable pitching. Young starters can provide enormous value before free agency, allowing a club to spend elsewhere. At least, that’s supposed to be the second half of the plan.

Too often, Seattle has treated inexpensive pitching as a substitute for aggressive spending instead of the reason aggressive spending should be possible. The rotation carries the roster while ownership preserves flexibility. The organization then asks internal improvement, bargain additions and young hitters to finish the job. The names change. But the pattern stays put.

The Mariners have made meaningful commitments. They started in August 2022, when they made Julio Rodríguez the face of the franchise with a deal guaranteeing $210 million and potentially reaching $470 million. Less than a month later, they extended Luis Castillo for five years and $108 million, with an option that could increase the agreement to six years and $133 million. Cal Raleigh followed with a $105 million extension through 2030. Seattle then retained Josh Naylor on a five-year, $92.5 million free-agent contract before guaranteeing Colt Emerson $95 million over eight years without a single major-league plate appearance.

Notice where Seattle appears most comfortable, though. The organization knows those players. It understands their personalities, medical information and fit. An early extension can also purchase future value before a player reaches the open market.

Naylor represented a genuine departure from the recent norm, but even that was a reunion with a player who had already found success in Seattle. Before his deal, Mitch Garver’s two-year, $24 million contract had been the largest free-agent commitment given to a hitter during Jerry Dipoto’s decade.

That’s definitely not the history of an organization eager to outbid the room. These guys are out here searching for certainty in a sport that rarely ever provides one.

Tarik Skubal Just Raised the Price of Developing an Ace

Even the affordable-pitching model is becoming more expensive. Tarik Skubal won a record $32 million salary through arbitration for 2026. He is an extreme case, a back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner — and none of Seattle’s starters owns that résumé. Still, his award moved the ceiling. That’s huge, as Kade Anderson continues to develop and Ryan Sloan works his way toward the majors. The Mariners can keep building around homegrown pitching, but they can no longer assume elite arms will remain inexpensive throughout their club-controlled years. Developing pitching may protect the budget for a while, but it can’t protect the budget forever.

Teams can no longer assume that developing a frontline starter guarantees six conveniently inexpensive seasons. Elite performance can become expensive before free agency, and each precedent gives the next accomplished pitcher a higher place to begin negotiations.

Gilbert and Kirby were already among Seattle’s arbitration-eligible players in 2026. Woo’s raises are on the way. And Miller’s injury history and rollercoaster season may bail them out this time around. But the fact is, the pitching factory can keep producing, but ownership cannot treat it as a permanent coupon.

Eventually, the Mariners will have to pay those pitchers, extend them or trade them. Every path requires a decision carrying real financial or baseball risk, and that’s exactly where Divish’s criticism lands.

Ownership’s Caution Keeps Becoming the Roster’s Problem

Financial caution doesn’t eliminate risk. It just transfers it. When ownership declines to pay for players who can make a real impact, or established players who are more than a nostalgia act, the roster must remain healthy in order for it to survive. When Seattle avoids an expensive bat, a prospect must develop faster. When a veteran regresses, there is often no comparable replacement behind him.

The Mariners protect themselves from a bad contract by exposing the baseball team to everything else that can go wrong. Baseball operations still owns its evaluations, trades and roster construction. Ownership owns the available resources. Those responsibilities shouldn’t be blended together anymore.

We know what the next step is for the Mariners. They need proven offense with enough bullpen depth to withstand injuries. Acquiring that help may require paying beyond a preferred price, accepting an uncomfortable contract year or trading from the pitching strength the organization worked so hard to create.

Those are not accidents to avoid. They are the cost of choosing a competitive window and treating it like one.

Until Mariners ownership embraces some of that discomfort, the roster will continue carrying it. Every season going forward will carry the same volatility. This could be a roster that caught fire and found themselves one win away from the World Series, or it could be finishing the season under .500 and looking up in the standings. Fans will keep waiting for financial flexibility to become something more useful than financial flexibility.

Divish nailed the pattern. The Mariners don’t lack a plan. They lack the willingness to make that plan uncomfortable enough to win.