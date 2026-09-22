Mariners Should Bring Back Road Gray Jerseys After Rays’ Uniform Reveal

It’s not like it hasn’t been said before, but the Mariners should definitely bring back their road gray jerseys. Tampa Bay’s new uniform made that case even more legitimate. The Rays’ look is phenomenal. They took the gray jersey from their early years, gave it a fresh coat of paint and put “Tampa Bay” across the chest. It has color and personality, and it will be their primary road uniform. We can appreciate the reveal while asking why one of baseball’s best road gray sets is still missing from the Mariners’ rotation.

Also, how come they can just do this, this late in the season? Had no idea you could just abandon one uniform for another during the season. But either way, the Rays are getting rid of the Columbia blue road jerseys for the gray. With them doing so, Seattle and Milwaukee are the only two clubs without road grays in 2026. The Brewers replaced theirs with powder blue, a look tied to their own history. We wouldn’t be surprised if Milwaukee eventually circles back to gray, too. Seattle’s case is more immediate. Its old road uniform was exceptional, and the navy jersey over gray pants should have never been a trademark.

Rays have unveiled a new primary road jersey that is a "modernized take on the original road gray Tampa Bay uniforms worn from 1998-2000"



They will debut the uniform in the second game of their doubleheader on Tuesday against the Yankees pic.twitter.com/IMPnBL0pyd — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 21, 2026

Why the Mariners’ Road Gray Jerseys Still Look Exceptional

Picture the “Seattle” wordmark again: navy letters trimmed in silver and Northwest Green, the compass rose set into the S, all of it standing out against gray. The colors had room to work. It was sharp in the afternoon and under the lights.

For nearly three decades, that was Seattle’s road look through the Griffey years, Ichiro’s arrival and Félix Hernández’s run. Those associations definitely help. But the jersey also holds up on its own. We’d want to see Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh wearing them again.

The Mariners dropped the grays after 2022 when MLB’s uniform limit forced clubs to trim their selections. The Rays lost their road grays around the same time. Both clubs ended up relying on colored tops over gray pants, and Tampa Bay has now decided there was a better answer. Seattle has had years to live with its choice. We’ve grown to truly know what the navy looks like as the road standard. There’s a clear way to bring them back. Keep Northwest Green. Keep the Steelheads uniforms on home Sundays; that tribute deserves its place. Give the road gray jersey the primary road slot and maybe, just maybe, move the navy aside. Seattle has spent its 50th season honoring the looks and people that shaped its baseball history. This one also belongs on the field.

The Rays saw a strong old design and brought it forward. The Mariners have an exceptional road uniform of their own.