Mariners’ Lazaro Montes Injury Threatens Crucial September Audition for 2027

The Mariners have spent the majority of the summer watching the 2026 season slip through their hands. September 5 brought a different concern, one capable of lingering for the rest of the season if they’re not careful.

Lazaro Montes exited Seattle’s 7-6 loss to the Athletics with left hip soreness after crashing hard into the right-field wall while chasing Zack Gelof’s drive in the fifth inning. The ball became an RBI triple. Montes initially stayed in the game, but another charge toward a single made the discomfort pretty obvious. Dan Wilson and a trainer pulled him during the ensuing pitching change.

Initial X-rays were negative, and Montes is considered day-to-day. So we can all exhale a little bit. But we can’t exactly shrug this off. Seattle is 66-76 with 20 games remaining. Its postseason pulse is faint. The most useful thing this club can collect in September is information, and Montes might offer more of it than anybody else on the roster.

Mariners Need Every Look They Can Get at Lazaro Montes

Montes earned his promotion by hitting 38 home runs across Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma. Then he announced himself in Boston with a walk, an RBI single and a 407-foot home run in his major-league debut. He became the first Mariner since Ichiro Suzuki in 2001 to record multiple hits in his debut.

The Mariners need to see what happens next. Can Montes continue to control the strike zone when opponents stop challenging his power? Can we turn on inside velo? And most importantly, can he evolve past being a platoon bat?

We only get those answers by giving him regular at-bats. Montes may not secure a role for 2027 over the next three weeks, but he can provide enough evidence for the Mariners to decide how heavily to factor him into their offseason plans.

Seattle’s 2027 Outfield Plan Needs This Audition

The defensive portion is important here, too. Montes spent nearly all his minor-league defensive time in right field, but questions about his long-term position have followed him throughout his ascension. At 6-foot-5 with a power-first profile, his bat carries most of the projection. The Mariners must learn whether right field remains part of the package.

A collision with the wall doesn’t tell us anything definitive about his defense. He was just pursuing a catch and paid for the effort. It happens all the time. Missing time would prevent Seattle from evaluating his reads, routes and comfort alongside Julio Rodríguez. That directly affects the offseason plan. If Montes can handle right while his power translates against major-league pitching, the Mariners have a potential lineup fixture already in place. If he needs more development, they must account for that.

His return also needs to be handled properly. If the hip remains sore, he should sit. The Mariners need a lot to break right if they’re even thinking about making the postseason. Once he is cleared, his name belongs back in the lineup consistently.

The negative X-rays kept a frightening play from becoming an immediate disaster. Now comes the calendar race. Seattle already lost enough during the 2026 season. It cannot afford to lose the chance to learn something important from Montes, too.