Randy Arozarena hit 26 home runs for the Mariners, and we’re going to hear plenty about where the Mariners plan to make up for that lost pop. But let’s start with a different number from his Silver Slugger season. Arozarena got on base at a .381 clip, and somebody has to do that work.

Arozarena scored 113 runs and stole 26 bases. He hit .281 with a 148 OPS+, the best mark of his career over a full season. He earned his Silver Slugger hardware today and we can appreciate it. But most Mariners fans are curious about how Jerry Dipoto will account for his departure this winter.

Whether Seattle ought to write the check to keep Arozarena is certainly a point of lively debate. But beyond raw financial figures, we have to look closely at what the front office is truly signing up for. They’d be balancing cash against the stark reality of finding replacement bats who can actually match Randy’s overall offensive impact in this lineup.

The Mariners Need Someone on Base for Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez

Pull up the stat line of a hypothetical free-agent outfielder who hits 25 homers with a .310 OBP. The power looks close enough to make the signing feel like a reasonable answer. But giving that player and Arozarena 600 opportunities will count differently toward OBP. The difference between .310 and .381 works out to about 43 times reaching base. That would be very easy to lose track of across a full season.

There’s a decent case we could make for Brendan Donovan and Michael Arroyo as part of the Mariners’ answer. Donovan posted a .371 on-base percentage in 39 games with Seattle, and Arroyo got on at a .439 clip in his first 41 big-league plate appearances. Small samples from both, but it’s easy to see why we’d want a longer look at them in a lineup that needs more traffic. The trade-off is the power. Donovan and Arroyo give the Mariners a way to cover some of the on-base loss across two spots, with a marginal defensive upgrade at best.

There’s a temptation to just bump somebody up in the order and call it a day. Move Julio Rodríguez around a bit more if that gives the Mariners the best chance to score. You still have to fill his old spot with somebody, and a lineup card can only move the talent you already have. The point of going out and getting a hitter is to give Raleigh, Rodríguez and Josh Naylor more chances to cash in without asking them to completely carry another part of the offense.

Seattle Can Replace Arozarena’s Bat at a Different Position

If the best on-base option Seattle can get plays the infield, that should work. There’s been some pushback about not messing with the development of their young talent (Cole Young and Colt Emerson). It’s a fair feeling. But it’s hard to imagine the Mariners making a move that keeps Young and Emerson out of the lineup.

Once Seattle has an answer for that, the extra offense on the infield gives the Mariners some room to spend less in left. An affordable outfielder who can field will also help. We’d even listen to a platoon argument, provided both hitters have a clear role and the rest of the lineup has enough everyday bats to make it work.

The order of operations may be the most important, though. Sign the cheaper left fielder first and the Mariners still have to find a place to spend the savings and a hitter worth spending them on. If the club ends up counting on rebound from one hitter and a breakout from another just to get back to last year’s production, did they really save anything?

Arozarena earned his Silver Slugger in Seattle. If he signs somewhere else, there’s no rule that says the Mariners have to replace everything he did with one player. There’s also no reason we should grade the offseason on how quickly they find somebody to fill his shoes. What matters most is what the lineup looks like for Opening Day. If there’s people on base when the big bats step in the box, then the Mariners have done something right.