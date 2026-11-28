Brock Rodden did everything we’d want a Triple-A infielder to do before the Mariners called him up last August. He moved around the diamond, hit 19 home runs and went on an absolute tear a few weeks right before Seattle needed a shortstop. Then he doubled and drove in two runs in his major league debut.

He was a scrappy player and gave us good reasons to root for him. We can also see why the Mariners went out and found somebody else who can give him some competition.

Seattle signed Liover Peguero to a minor league deal on Nov. 25 and assigned him to Tacoma the next day. The former Pittsburgh Pirates infielder turns 26 on Dec. 31 and has played both middle-infield spots in the majors. If both players open the season with the Rainiers, there’s still a job to win between the two. When the Mariners need somebody who can start at shortstop or second base on short notice, whoever has the hot hand might be the one to get the call.

Brock Rodden Earned His First Call-Up With More Than Versatility

When Colt Emerson went on the IL with left wrist tendon inflammation on Aug. 14, the Mariners selected Rodden’s contract and put him in the lineup at shortstop that same night in Houston. He’d already played 30 games at short for Tacoma, along with 35 at third and 24 at second. He’d even picked up some innings in left and center. Seattle could plug him in right away because he’d spent plenty of time putting in the work.

Rodden slashed .262/.342/.499 with 22 doubles and 19 home runs in 92 games for Tacoma, earning Pacific Coast League All-Star honors. Seven of those homers came in his final 16 games before the promotion. There was a lot of pop coming from the 5-foot-7 switch-hitter.

That’s also what made his first look in Seattle a little frustrating. Rodden slashed .197/.306/.279 in 30 games. He walked 10 times in 72 plate appearances, which proved he could still be a pest at the plate. Even with the hits hard to come by, he still found a way to get himself on base. He also struck out 24 times, exactly a third of his plate appearances, and went homerless. We had reservations about his power because Triple-A ballparks are essentially launching pads. His first stint with the major league roster confirmed the skepticism.

Seventy-two plate appearances give us a place to start. If Rodden wants to break camp with the Mariners, we’d look for him to carry that willingness to take a walk into at-bats where he can also do more damage with his bat.

Liover Peguero Gives the Mariners Another Way to Cover Shortstop

Peguero comes with a fun piece of trivia. He hit three homers in one game at Coors Field in August 2025. He also ranked No. 79 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 heading into 2022. For this particular job, we care more about the 59 major league appearances at shortstop and 38 at second. Seattle can put him at either spot in Tacoma and see how comfortable it would be asking him to handle either one in the majors.

Peguero has plenty to prove with the bat himself. He slashed .227/.278/.363 across 96 games with Pittsburgh, striking out 97 times and walking 18. Last season, in the minors with the Phillies and Nationals organizations, he hit .242/.334/.356 with 26 doubles and four home runs in 103 games. The doubles and the improved on-base percentage relative to his big league line give Seattle something to work with.

Rodden also has a practical advantage. He’s already on the 40-man roster. Seattle would need to select Peguero’s contract to bring him up, and if the roster is full, that means making room. Add in Rodden’s work at third and both outfield spots in Tacoma, and it’s easy to see why he’d be the first name we’d call today.

The most important thing either player can show the Mariners is that he can handle shortstop when they need him there. With Seattle moving on from J.P. Crawford and Emerson coming off wrist surgery, there’s more weight on clean innings at short and competitive at-bats than on whoever hits the longest home run in Peoria.