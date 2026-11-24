The last time we saw J.P. Crawford in a Mariners uniform, he was fighting back tears as T-Mobile Park stood to applaud him. Unfortunately, we have to get used to the idea of seeing him in another team’s uniform. There are some teams that could make a call that would bother Mariners fans. But it’s just business.

Seattle told Crawford it didn’t intend to bring him back for 2027. He’s a free agent after eight seasons with the Mariners, and the infield has already changed around him. Seattle traded for Maikel Garcia to play third base, and Colt Emerson is in line to get his shot at short. Crawford may have some good baseball left in him, but Seattle is turning the page.

Crawford slashed .221/.335/.352 with a 99 OPS+ in 2026. The OBP, 64 walks and 14 homers in 116 games make for an interesting conversation. He also finished with a 127 wRC+ over his final 104 plate appearances after a season interrupted by injuries. Crawford can be a pest inside the batter’s box, and could do well with the right team.

The question is if his new home will have enough at-bats for him. Crawford turns 32 in January, and his defensive decline at shortstop complicates the fit. It’s likely that a club that could give him regular work would offer a short-term deal.

5. Atlanta Braves

Atlanta offers Crawford the best chance to stay at shortstop. Mauricio Dubón and Ha-Seong Kim are free agents, and prospect John Gil finished last season in Double-A. There’s a job to fill, and Crawford’s approach would give the Braves a way to get more out of the bottom of their order.

The job itself is why Atlanta is at the bottom of the list of five. Crawford finished 2026 with -12 Defensive Runs Saved at shortstop. Better health could help him, but a team like Atlanta wouldn’t have much patience with underwhelming defensive play at that position. The Braves are likely to look for a more credible shortstop and use Crawford as a lefty who could cover the position on an as-needed basis.

4. Minnesota Twins

The Twins already have two young infielders they should want to see together. Brooks Lee settled in at third base, and Kaelen Culpepper is in line to play shortstop. Kody Clemens is the likely second baseman, which makes this a more interesting fit for Minnesota than it might be for Crawford.

He’d likely have to move around the infield, getting most of his work at second, spelling Lee at third and giving the Twins an experienced option at short if Culpepper misses time. The snag is that Clemens also hits left-handed. Carrying both would be a bit redundant, and there wouldn’t be a natural platoon at the keystone. Crawford could earn regular starts there. He’d have a clearer path to them elsewhere, and that matters for a veteran trying to show what he can still do over a full season.

3. New York Yankees

Go ahead and picture Crawford pulling balls in Yankee Stadium. The right-field line is 314 feet away, and he slugged .422 against four-seamers last season. The Yankees could buy the idea that some of his pulled fly balls could do more damage in the Bronx. The swing that got him to 14 homers in an injury-shortened season would play there, especially if the Yankees could give him a steady diet of right-handed pitching.

Finding the innings is tougher. Ryan McMahon is under contract for 2027 and gives New York another left-handed option at third. Second base has more uncertainty with Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the market, though Anthony Volpe and José Caballero are among the internal options. Crawford in New York isn’t a wild idea. They could make room for him to start a few times a week across the infield. The short porch makes for an easy pitch. A real share of the at-bats would make it worth listening to.

2. St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis has the clearest opening at third base outside of the number one team on this list. The Cardinals non-tendered Nolan Gorman, leaving younger options such as Blaze Jordan and Thomas Saggese in the mix. A one-year deal for Crawford would let St. Louis give those players time to earn the job while getting a veteran who can put together a tough at-bat from Opening Day.

It’ll be interesting to see how Crawford handles third over a full season. He got time there in Seattle, and the Cardinals would be asking him to turn that experience into a regular assignment. If he’s healthy and the patience at the plate carries over, the Cardinals could get a useful everyday player without committing beyond 2027.

1. Los Angeles Angels

Crawford was born in Long Beach and went to Lakewood High School. The Angels can give him a chance to play close to where he grew up and offer him the most straightforward job on this list. Zach Neto is already at shortstop. Crawford could play next to him at third and get the steady run of at-bats he needs to put 2026 behind him.

Anaheim gets a left-handed hitter who can reach base even when the hits are scarce. Crawford gets a chance to show what a healthy season looks like without having to prove he can still handle shortstop every night. We’d take that over a better home-run setup in the Bronx or a less certain role in Minnesota. There’s also a baseball reason for the Angels to keep the deal short. If Crawford hits and they’re out of the race in July, a contender could come calling for an infielder who knows how to get on base.

Of course, the homecoming in Southern California would set up a different kind of return to Seattle. We’d give Crawford his ovation when he came back to T-Mobile Park….maybe the first couple of times. But if he stays in the division, we could set up for some intense nights.