The Mariners have every reason to believe they’ve solved third base for the time being with their acquisition of Maikel Garcia. That may also open up what they have to offer to get a right-handed outfielder. Garcia gives Seattle a Gold Glove third baseman signed through 2030, and Colt Emerson is in line to get his shot at shortstop in 2027. He’s also signed through 2033. Cole Young? 2032.

That makes it easier to picture the Mariners putting Felnin Celesten at the center of a trade offer. A few months ago, we looked at his promotion to Double-A and saw a reason for Seattle to hang on to him. To be frank, they still have every reason to keep him. We also see a better reason to listen now that there’s a clearer picture of who will be playing on the left side of the infield.

Jerry Dipoto already moved Bryce Miller and Logan Evans in the Garcia deal and indicated afterward that he was done trading from the rotation. Ryan Sloan is the next starter up behind the projected five, and Seattle has already sent Luis Castillo at the 2026 trade deadline. One injury could make the Mariners glad they kept Sloan.

If an everyday right-handed outfielder is available, we’d rather see whether a package featuring Celestin could bring back what they’re looking for.

Celesten slashed .314/.409/.534 with 13 home runs and 18 steals in 80 games and won Northwest League MVP in High-A Everett. The Mariners gave him a franchise-record $4.7 million signing bonus in 2023, and there was a stretch this summer when you really see what they were paying for. A switch-hitting shortstop who can hit for power and run. MLB Pipeline has him fifth in Seattle’s system, and he’s ranked 60th in MLB’s Top 100 prospects.

He struggled in Double-A Arkansas slashing .171/.239/.268 and struck out 45 times in 134 plate appearances over 31 games. The strikeouts jump out much more than the batting line.

The Mariners have to be comfortable walking away if another club wants to price Celesten off those 31 games. Emerson still has to establish himself in the majors, and there’s value in having another young shortstop behind him. Even if Emerson plays well enough to settle the position for years, Celesten could make himself more valuable with a better second run through Double-A.

What Kind of Outfield Bat Is Worth Trading Felnin Celesten For?

The Mariners already have Dominic Canzone and Lazaro Montes in the mix for right field and DH. We know where the left-handed power is coming from. An everyday right-handed corner outfielder would give the lineup a different look against lefties and give Jason Kanzler more control over how he deploys Canzone and Montes. To put Celesten in a deal, they should want somebody who can start everyday with the ability to hit against both righties and lefties.

The first train we need to get off is the one that involves a Teoscar Hernández reunion. He can still hit lefties, as his .907 OPS against them for the Dodgers in 2026 shows. We also watched him spend a season at T-Mobile Park, where he hit .217 with a .643 OPS in 2023. He still hit 12 homers at home that year. But we remember how often the at-bats in between came up empty. At 34, Hernández would have to give us a better reason to believe a second tour in Seattle would go differently. And for that, we’d keep Celesten in the system.

Jo Adell is the more interesting conversation. He’s younger, he can play right field, and he hit 23 homers between the Angels and Guardians in 2026. He also posted a .298 on-base percentage and struck out 157 times. The Mariners are trying to eliminate strikeouts. We can see why somebody would want another shot at that power, especially after he got on base at a better clip with Cleveland. For Seattle, the job calls for a hitter who can keep an inning moving. Adell hasn’t proven he can consistently be that guy.

The Garcia deal gives us a pretty good standard for the next trade. The Mariners paid a real price because Garcia could take over third base every day, improve the defense and give them a contact bat under contract for several seasons. We’d hold the outfield acquisition to the same standard. The guy has to make sense in the lineup for most games, and we should still like the fit a year from now.

If that player is out there, we’d put Celesten’s name on the table and see how far it gets us. If the best options are a reunion we’ve already seen or another bet on power carrying the rest of the profile, we’re fine watching Celesten take his next round of at-bats in Arkansas. The Mariners can afford to talk about trading him. They can also afford to let him make the next offer more expensive.