The Mariners have officially non-tendered Luke Raley, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray, making the outfielder and first baseman a free agent. It was a relatively predictable call. Raley was projected to make $3.1 million in arbitration, his season ended with left forearm surgery in August, and Seattle already had younger left-handed hitters to give at-bats in the same places. Now we get to see whether the Mariners were making room for a better lineup or just making room.

Raley hit 15 home runs in 95 games last season. He also slashed .225/.284/.439. We’d take a better everyday hitter over that trade-off in a heartbeat. But if the Mariners fill the vacancy with a right-handed bat who only receives a couple of starts a week and ask Dominic Canzone to cover the rest, the patching together of it all just wouldn’t make sense. They’ll just be doing it without Raley’s power on the bench or his glove at first base when Josh Naylor needs a day off.

The order of operations here is interesting. Before the non-tender, we wanted Seattle to get the right-handed bat and see whether Raley still fit. The Mariners made the Raley call first. A projected $3.1 million salary was never the thing standing between Seattle and a serious outfield upgrade. The front office still has to pay what it costs to land one.

The Mariners Need a Right-Handed Bat Who Stays in the Lineup

Canzone and Raley gave the Mariners two versions of the same thing. Both hit for power from the left side, and right field and DH were the easiest places to get their bats in the lineup. Throw in Lazaro Montes and you’ve got three left-handed power hitters looking for at-bats in two spots. And they’re all going to make their strongest case for playing on the same days, when there’s a right-hander on the mound.

The logic in moving on from Raley is undeniable. Canzone is already here, and the Mariners need room to keep Montes in the lineup. What they’re still missing is a right-handed outfielder who hits well enough to play against righties.

Seiya Suzuki is still the cleanest example. He hit .270/.368/.473 with 26 home runs for the Cubs in 2026 and turned down their $23.15 million qualifying offer. Seattle’s interest has been reported. The Mariners could add right-handed power and give Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh and Naylor another hitter who can keep an inning going. Suzuki also improved defensively last season, finishing with +5 Outs Above Average. There’s a case for giving him the right-field job and leaving him there most nights.

Put Suzuki in right and Brendan Donovan in left, and the Mariners have a starting outfield they pencil in without blinking. When Donovan is needed at second or third, Seattle can still get Canzone or Montes into the outfield or give them at-bats at DH.

It’s already been documented that the M’s are out on Randy Arozarena, Ian Happ and Teruaki Sato. That leaves a problem with the Mariners waiting out the market. Suzuki turned down a substantial one-year offer and has reason to seek a multiyear deal. If the bidding gets beyond Seattle’s comfort level, the Mariners need a second route to an everyday outfielder. That could mean a trade, but it sounds unlikely now that they just traded two starters.

Another Platoon Would Waste the Opening Luke Raley Left

Ramón Laureano is a name worth discussing if Seattle sees enough bat and defense to play him regularly. Adolis García is out there and brings pop from the right side, but we’d want to know how much confidence the Mariners have in his ability to hold down right field over a full season. Austin Slater makes more sense for a club that already knows who its starters are and wants somebody to face a tough lefty.

Montes came up last year, and we should expect him to get regular at-bats in Seattle from the start of 2027. That’s part of why the Raley non-tender made sense. With Montes and Dominic Canzone, the Mariners already have two left-handed power bats to work into right field and DH. Add another platoon hitter and those two are still splitting up the same work, only now the new guy needs his starts against lefties. An everyday right-handed outfielder gives Seattle a better bat in one corner and lets Canzone and Montes share right field and DH without having to carry the entire outfield plan.

We don’t need to make the Raley non-tender out to be some kind of gamble. He was a useful player coming off surgery, his role overlapped with hitters Seattle wanted to play. There was too much redundancy and we can see why the club moved on. By Opening Day, we should be able to point to the outfield spot Seattle opened up and name the player who made it better.