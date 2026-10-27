What Joe Espada and Jason Kanzler Would Bring to the Mariners’ Dugout

Joe Espada and Jason Kanzler are getting a closer look in Seattle. Both candidates are scheduled for in-person interviews at T-Mobile Park this week, with ownership, the front office and current coaches participating. Sources have confirmed those plans, while leaving open the possibility of additional candidates.

These will be third-round interviews for both, and the first involving Seattle’s major league coaches, according to MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer.

That makes the differences between them worth a closer look. Espada and Kanzler have advanced far enough that Seattle should expect some more of the detailed answers they’re looking for. Answers about the lineup, the bullpen, the coaching staff and the daily standards inside the clubhouse.

Rocco Baldelli had also been scheduled to interview before withdrawing for family considerations. His departure leaves two known candidates with substantially different preparation for the job. Even though these are two names we’ve heard throughout the managerial search, that doesn’t mean we’re at the final two.

Still, Espada brings a long dugout apprenticeship and experience running a major league team. Kanzler brings a career built around instruction and player development.

Joe Espada Would Give the Mariners Experience They Can Examine

Espada spent six seasons as Houston’s bench coach before becoming manager. He also coached third base for the Marlins and Yankees and worked as a scout. His coaching history includes different organizations, responsibilities and perspectives.

For Seattle, that experience has practical value. Espada has already carried the responsibility of coordinating a staff, explaining playing-time decisions and adjusting bullpen plans when the game demands it.

He also has a record the Mariners can interrogate. Houston won two division titles during his three seasons as manager, although the Astros ultimately declined to renew his contract.

Espada’s strongest case is that he could arrive with a clearer understanding of the job’s daily demands. The Mariners still need to establish whether his judgment would improve their dugout.

Jason Kanzler Would Bring a Teacher’s Approach to Seattle

Kanzler’s route is a little more unusual. After playing in Minnesota’s farm system, he became a high school teacher, coached in the Cape Cod League and climbed through Houston’s instructional ranks. He reached Baker’s major league staff and later became the Cubs’ director of player development. He has no managerial experience.

There is baseball substance here, too. Kanzler helped Jeremy Peña make adjustments during Houston’s 2022 championship season. MLB.com credited his contribution when Chicago hired him.

One player’s success cannot establish a managerial philosophy. However, it gives Seattle a reason to dig into how Kanzler identifies a problem, earns a player’s trust and helps turn instruction into performance.

His stated development approach emphasizes individualized goals and shared understanding among players, coaches, support staff and the organization. Sounds like something the Mariners roster desperately needs.

We should want a hitter to understand what he’s working on and the “why” of it all. When a player struggles, the manager should help keep the response coherent. Five people offering five fixes can turn a slump into a committee meeting.

Kanzler’s work overseeing development also gives him experience coordinating people across an organization. Running a major league game would add a completely different pressure. Seattle should demand a convincing plan for his bench coach, pitching collaboration and preparation for decisions that cannot wait until tomorrow’s meeting.

His candidacy deserves more thought than “young development guy.” It also deserves more examination than excitement over a new name.

Joe Espada and Jason Kanzler Could Help the Mariners in Different Ways

Espada’s experience could help Seattle make better use of the roster it already has. There’s value in a manager who has handled the friction that comes with the job. His years as a bench coach and manager give the Mariners actual decisions to evaluate. Seattle can examine how he balanced those competing demands in Houston, then determine whether his approach would work here.

Kanzler’s appeal reaches into a different part of Seattle’s operation. His background could help the Mariners build more continuity between how they develop hitters and how they coach them once they arrive. A promotion should come with a clear understanding of what made a player successful, what still needs work and which adjustments deserve priority against better pitching.

Those skills also have value for established players. A veteran in a slump needs useful instruction, too. We should want a manager who can help his coaches turn information into something a player can take into the batter’s box without carrying a dozen competing thoughts.

The interviews should reveal how each candidate would cover the gaps in his background. Espada needs a convincing plan for continued player improvement. Kanzler needs to show how he would manage workloads, playing time and a staff while carrying responsibility for the entire game.

Espada offers Seattle a deeper bank of dugout experience. Kanzler offers a development perspective that could make the club’s instruction more consistent and effective. Both could help.