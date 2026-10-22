Jason Kanzler Emerges in Mariners’ Manager Search With Hitter Development in Focus

The Mariners can change the name on the manager’s office door. But wouldn’t it be nice if that also meant better answers for the hitter walking through it? That’s what makes Jason Kanzler’s emergence in the search so interesting.

According to The Athletic, the Cubs’ director of player development is among a group of candidates that now includes former Astros manager Joe Espada and Dodgers special assistant Rocco Baldelli. The report describes the search as advanced, with additional candidates still involved.

Kanzler gives us a much different résumé to consider. For a Mariners team coming off a 76-86 season, his background deserves more than a quick mention before we return to the familiar names.

He’s only 36, but he has spent three seasons overseeing Chicago’s farm system after working in Houston as a major-league hitting coach and minor-league hitting coordinator. His experience connects instruction, data analysis, research and the daily challenge of getting a player to understand what will actually help him. Seattle should have plenty of questions for him.

How Jason Kanzler’s Hitting Background Could Help the Mariners’ Offense

Developing hitters can’t stop when they reach Seattle. And apparently there was a pretty notable breakdown happening at that juncture. A promotion means the competition gets better. Adjustments that worked in the minors can get exposed, and a few ugly nights can become a month of a player searching for something he no longer trusts.

That’s where Kanzler’s background becomes relevant. He has worked on both sides of that jump, coordinating minor-league hitting instruction in Houston before joining its major-league staff. He told MLB.com that players, coaches and support staff need a shared understanding of each player’s development plan. For Seattle, that philosophy should mean a hitter arrives with a plan the big-league staff can build on, then gets consistent guidance when pitchers expose a weakness.

We should expect that kind of continuity. Kanzler’s experience makes that a credible part of his candidacy, and the Mariners should want to hear exactly how he would put it into practice.

His candidacy creates an opportunity to press more questions. The Athletic reports that he worked closely with Jeremy Peña, whose rookie season ended with the 2022 World Series MVP award. That connection gives the Mariners something specific to investigate and to understand the work behind the success.

What Jason Kanzler Must Show in the Mariners’ Manager Search

There’s a communication piece that can’t be glossed over here, too. Kanzler built a strong enough relationship with Alex Bregman in Houston that he helped lead Chicago’s free-agent presentation before Bregman signed with the Cubs last winter. That’s a big deal. A player has to believe the person delivering an adjustment understands both the information and the human being trying to apply it.

Espada and Baldelli bring their own cases. They both managed division winners. Espada interviewed with Seattle this month, while Baldelli’s seven seasons running Minnesota included three division titles. Their experience managing a major-league clubhouse belongs in this discussion.

Kanzler’s background gives Seattle another set of strengths to weigh. The interview should establish how those strengths would shape his coaching staff, preparation and response when the lineup struggles.

We also shouldn’t let this search become another way to assign the entire offense to the manager. The front office still has to acquire enough hitting. A development specialist cannot coach his way around every hole in the roster. He needs to have some talent as well.

But the Mariners can demand more from the players they already have and the instruction those players receive. If Kanzler can explain how he would help turn that expectation into better at-bats, Seattle has a compelling reason to keep listening.