Mariners' Mitch Garver enters free agency, likely won't return

After a couple of rough years in Seattle, the team declines the option on Mitch Garver's contract, allowing him to become a free agent

Ryan Boman

Oct 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) hits a sacrifice fly against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) hits a sacrifice fly against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
The MLB Players Association announced Monday that Mitch Garver’s option for the 2026 season was not picked up by the Seattle Mariners. The 34-year-old catcher is now a free agent and can sign with any team starting on Thursday.

Prior to the 2024 season, Garver signed a two-year, $24 million contract with the M's that included a mutual $12 million option for 2026. Considering their current free agency situation, the club can't afford a pricey, yet unproductive, bat in their lineup.

First baseman Josh Naylor, third baseman Eugenio Suárez, and relievers Caleb Ferguson and Luke Jackson are set to hit the free agent market. Second baseman Jorge Polanco could return by exercising his $6 million player option to stay with the Mariners, but it's widely believed he will also choose to test the market instead.

Garver Struggled in Seattle

Seattle Mariners designated hitter Mitch Garver
Jul 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Seattle was Garver's third stop in his big league career, after having previously playing for the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers, respectively. He was seen as a potential late-in-the-order power threat for the Mariners, but he never delivered on that promise.

This year, Garver hit just .209 with nine home runs and 30 RBI. In 254 at-bats, he struck out 80 times, and never really seemed to string together a good stretch during Seattle's sensational run to the American League West division title. And his 2024 campaign was even worse; he hit just .172 in 367 at-bats.

As per MLB rules, the free agency period begins five days after the World Series ends. So, there's a strong chance fans could see some swift moves made by Seattle, as they attempt to hold the nucleus of the team together.

Ryan Boman
