Michael Arroyo’s Breakout Showed Mariners Why His MLB Audition Must Expand

Michael Arroyo spent four consecutive games without a start while the Mariners supposedly evaluated what he could offer them. He finally made it back into the lineup Saturday. Six plate appearances later, the club had collected information they probably could have gotten earlier in the week.

Arroyo went 3-for-4 with a double, his first major-league home run, a walk, three RBIs and zero strikeouts in Seattle’s 19-1 beatdown of the Athletics. He reached base four times and produced an RBI sacrifice fly in his other plate appearance.

Four of Arroyo’s five batted balls left his bat at 100 mph or harder. His first MLB hit was a 104 mph double off an 89 mph slider from Seth Johnson. His home run traveled a projected 418 feet at over 103 mph. Then, he later smoked an RBI single up the middle at 106.

Even his ninth-inning sacrifice fly against position player Carlos Cortes reached 100 mph. That one is more novelty, we’ve seen the other side of putting a position player on the mound this season. The other contact, against real pitchers, didn’t come cheap.

Michael Arroyo Turned His Second MLB Start Into a Statement

One of the more impressive plate appearances was the one that led to him jogging to first base. Joey Estes got ahead of him 0-2 with consecutive fastballs. Arroyo had already offered at both pitches, swinging through the first and fouling off the second. He stopped chasing after that. He took four consecutive pitches, a fastball, sweeper and two more fastballs to work the walk.

When Arroyo faced Estes again two innings later, he was ready for the sinker with armside run to the inside half. He took that one over the left-center-field wall.

That tells us how Arroyo processes. He survived after falling behind, processed what Estes was trying to do and punished him the next time around. The home run displayed to everyone the kind of pop he has. The two plate appearances together showed an approach that can hang against major-league pitching.

The Mariners already had reasons to trust that part of his game. Arroyo finished his minor-league season with a 16.4 percent strikeout rate, an 8.1 percent walk rate and a 117 wRC+ across Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma. His promotion was supposed to let the Mariners see whether those traits would translate. But then they barely played him.

Saturday was only Arroyo’s second start since arriving in the majors. What exactly were they saving him for?

This big game from Arroyo doesn’t mean he should receive permanent handouts. But we’ve yet to collect much data over Arroyo’s first week in the majors. They have every reason to play him right now.

Arroyo appeared in 66 minor-league games in left field and 41 at second base this season. We know that Cole Young will be holding down the keystone, but Saturday showed how flimsy that roadblock can be. Young collected three hits, homered and drove in five runs while Arroyo handled designated-hitter duties showing that both bats can fit on the same lineup card. However, we may not see the same alignment when there’s a righty on the mound and Lazaro Montes on the same roster.

The Mariners can rotate Arroyo through left field, second base and DH. They can give Young an occasional day off without treating Arroyo as his replacement. Most importantly, they can start Arroyo against right-handed pitching sometimes instead of limiting his audition to favorable left-on-right matchups.

Versatility should create opportunities. Seattle has been using it to ration them. Whatever remains of the 2026 playoff arithmetic, the final weeks can still produce answers for 2027. Arroyo’s defense may ultimately limit his role. But the Mariners can still gain something from discovering either outcome. They learn nothing if he sits.