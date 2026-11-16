Orioles’ Jordan Westburg Could Be the Mariners’ Answer at Third Base If They Can Afford to Wait

Before we pencil Jordan Westburg in at the hot corner for the Mariners, we should probably start with filling out an Opening Day lineup without him. If they like that lineup, there’s a trade worth exploring. If the whole thing depends on Westburg taking the field at the beginning of the season, the Mariners are asking a dude with a surgically repaired elbow to do too much of their offseason work.

Still, there’s a valid reason to bring him up. The Seattle Times reported that the Mariners have inquired about Westburg in the past. That gives this idea some legs, even as the trade case today hinges on what Baltimore would want for a 27-year-old infielder who missed all of 2026 after Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

We’d also enjoy seeing him share a clubhouse with Bryce Miller. They grew up in the same Texas neighborhood, played together at New Braunfels High School and once homered off each other in the same Little League game. Imagine the two versions of that story we’d get if they had lockers ten feet apart. Or…imagine if they get traded for one another. That probably wouldn’t be as cool.

Regardless, the baseball case can carry itself. Westburg was an All-Star in 2024 and hit 17 home runs in 85 games in 2025. Seattle is in need of right-handed power from third base. Westburg could bring enough pop to make it work. We’d also like to see how often Seattle can actually put him in the lineup to start at third. Even before the elbow cost him a full season, staying on the field had become part of the conversation.

Brendan Donovan Would Make it Easier for Seattle to Wait

Would we be comfortable opening with Donovan at third? Sure. Let him hold down third while Colt Emerson and Cole Young put in work at shortstop and second. Donovan hit .277 with a .371 on-base percentage for Seattle in 2026, albeit in just 39 games. We can picture how that bat helps the Mariners. When he was healthy, he could get aboard and make a pitcher work.

The catch is that Donovan’s own season was interrupted by injury. If the Mariners start him at third, they need somebody behind him they’d be comfortable playing for while he’s down.

That’s why we’d want Seattle to add another bat alongside a Westburg trade. Go get somebody who can help the lineup from the first series, even if he plays somewhere else. With Donovan handling third and another hitter in the lineup, the Mariners can give Westburg time to build up his throwing and get regular at-bats. Then, when he’s ready to play third several days in a row, Seattle can start moving Donovan around the diamond again.

Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias said in May that a full return in the early part of 2027 was possible and that it was too soon to set a timeline. Baltimore reinstated Westburg from the 60-day IL on Nov. 2. That was more of a formality. For Seattle, the question in a trade would be what the medical review says about the daily work at third. That should play a role when the Mariners are deciding how much they'd move for him.

Seattle Should Walk if Baltimore Asks for an Everyday Price.

The Orioles have every reason to value the player they saw before surgery. If they figure the best return comes after Westburg gets back on the field and starts driving the ball again, they should keep him and find that out. Seattle has to price the deal around what it can reasonably expect to get, including the possibility that Donovan spends a good chunk of the season at third.

The Mariners should start off with a package led by one good prospect outside the very top of the system, assuming the medical review gives Seattle reason to believe Westburg can handle regular work at third. If Baltimore wants one of the Mariners’ best prospects plus another significant piece, a deal is probably unlikely.

We’d love to see what a healthy Westburg could do in Seattle. Donovan gives the Mariners a way to find out without asking him to rush, provided they give Donovan some help and leave themselves enough to make another move. If Baltimore’s price leaves room for that, it’s worth a shot. If it takes most of what Seattle has to spend on offense this winter, let the Orioles get the first look at his comeback.