Rays-Brewers World Series Makes Mariners’ Lonely History Even Harder to Stomach

Somebody is about to leave the club, and once again, the Mariners will be standing there holding the door. The Rays and Brewers are playing for their first World Series championship. When the celebration starts, baseball’s list of franchises without a title will shrink from five to four. Seattle stays on it, alongside the Padres, Rockies and whichever team loses this series.

The Mariners have managed to add their own miserable footnote.They remain the only MLB franchise that has never appeared in a World Series. Every other team on that championship drought list has at least given its fans a World Series to remember.

We can appreciate a fresh championship matchup and still be thoroughly tired of watching other fan bases get their turn. In Seattle, the novelty kind of wears off when everybody else keeps getting the experience we are told to keep waiting for.

Mariners Fans Are Still Waiting for Their First World Series Memory

The frustrating part is how much good baseball the Mariners have produced without changing that one line in the record book.

The 2001 Mariners won 116 games and still lost the American League Championship Series to the Yankees. A season that extraordinary should have supplied enough memories to sustain a fan base for years. In some ways it did, but it also left behind a question that has only grown more irritating: If that team couldn’t get there, what will it take?

Then came a much fresher wound. In 2025, Seattle got within eight outs of its first World Series before losing Game 7 of the ALCS to Toronto.

So, we know the Mariners can get close. There’s enough evidence to keep believing, followed by another winter spent explaining why belief has yet to produce a pennant. Meanwhile, another franchise will get the final out. Its fans will have a date they can recite without thinking and they will buy the sweatshirt and wear it until the lettering cracks.

Mariners fans deserve that kind of obnoxious happiness. Even the losing side of this World Series will have experienced the anticipation, the introductions and the possibility that four more wins could change everything. But Seattle has spent its entire existence waiting for the opportunity to take that risk. And isn’t that an exhausting sentence to continue writing year after year?

Seattle’s World Series Drought Demands More Than Another Patient Offseason

The danger is letting this distinction become familiar enough that everyone shrugs. The Mariners have supplied a pretty dependable trivia answer. In Seattle, it should make the people responsible for building the roster uncomfortable.

The lesson of those near-misses is that opportunities need to be treated as perishable. Getting close doesn’t reserve a place in the next postseason. A strong season can establish what a roster is capable of while exposing the weaknesses that could end its next run. Ownership has to fund the improvements and the front office has to identify them and make them count.

We should also be careful with the convenient lesson someone will inevitably pull from this matchup. A Rays-Brewers World Series is no excuse for Seattle to congratulate itself on being economical. Whatever another franchise spends, the Mariners remain responsible for whether their own roster is good enough.

Another organization’s success does not validate Seattle’s budget. The Mariners have to answer for the team they put on the field.

If the lineup needs another dependable hitter, pointing toward Milwaukee or Tampa Bay doesn’t fill the spot. Fans have already supplied the patience. Asking them for more ought to come with a convincing explanation of what will improve.

The Rays and Brewers have earned the right to settle their championship histories on the field. One of them will spend the winter planning a title defense. Seattle will spend it trying to reach a series every other franchise has already played in.