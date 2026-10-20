The Mariners Player They Should Be Building Around in 2027

Julio Rodríguez had a disappointing season. But that doesn’t mean he’s become a disappointing player. The Mariners are going to try to recover from a 76-86 disaster and build something resembling a contender for 2027. Frustration is completely fair and valid. Rodríguez didn’t meet the superstar standard attached to his talent, contract or place within the franchise. But treating one down year as proof Seattle needs a new centerpiece would be a ridiculous overreaction.

Sorry, he’s not Pete Crow-Armstrong. He’s still the most important player on this roster. Rodríguez finished 2026 with 22 home runs and 22 stolen bases. His .708 OPS ranked eighth among MLB center fielders. That’s not exactly the offensive production Seattle expected, but it also isn’t evidence of a player collapsing beyond repair. Rodríguez still produced a 103 OPS+ and 2.8 WAR while playing 150 games.

That’s his floor, or something close to it. The Mariners should be far more interested in raising his ceiling than replacing him at the center of their plans.

One Bad Defensive Season Doesn't Erase Four Good Ones

Rodríguez’s defensive decline was jarring. After recording at least 8 Outs Above Average in each of his first four seasons, he fell to -3 in 2026. If that looks ugly, it’s because it was. It also looks like an outlier.

Rodríguez entered the season with 38 combined OAA across four years. Players can have poor defensive seasons. It happens. Seattle should investigate why his defense went backward. It shouldn’t behave as though four seasons of evidence vanished because the fifth spiraled out of control.

The same applies to his bat. He remained a 20-20 center fielder during the worst full season of his career. You don’t abandon that kind of player. That’s a player we surround with enough offense that a cold stretch doesn’t feel like an emergency.

Give Julio Rodríguez a Lineup That Can Survive His Slumps

Building around Rodríguez starts with acquiring a legitimate corner-outfield bat. Randy Arozarena is headed for free agency, and Seattle cannot afford to enter next season hoping a collection of platoon players will somehow make the same impact. The Mariners need an everyday hitter with power and on-base ability.

Signing one good hitter will not automatically force pitchers to make mistakes with Rodríguez in the box. It will, however, give Seattle another source of offense when Rodríguez chases, goes cold or misses time.

Rodríguez shouldn’t have to rescue the offense every night. That’s how pressing starts and we’ve seen him press too many times throughout his career.

Stop Asking the Kids to Save Everything

Seattle’s young infield talent should be part of the solution, but it cannot be the plan. Colt Emerson, Cole Young and Michael Arroyo give the Mariners genuine upside. They aren’t permission for the front office to hand every important infield job to a player in his early 20s. Prospects develop on their own schedules, they’ll need a healthy Brendan Donovan in 2027, and probably will need to add another infielder too.

The Mariners need at least one stable veteran infielder who can defend, reach base and prevent the bottom of the lineup from becoming free innings. Let Emerson earn his way back into a major-league role.

Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor remain important parts of Seattle’s offensive foundation, even after injury-plagued seasons that ended with both undergoing surgery. The Mariners expect each to be ready for spring training, but their presence doesn’t complete the lineup.

Seattle has pitching talent other organizations will want. That creates options, but it shouldn’t create an obligation to trade Logan Gilbert, George Kirby or Bryan Woo. If the Mariners move premium pitching, the return must be an established, controllable impact bat.

Rodríguez is only 25. He has already produced two 30-30 seasons, made three All-Star teams and shown that his game can change a season when everything clicks. Even during a down year, he still reached 20 homers and 20 steals at a premium position.

The Mariners don’t need to identify a new player to build around. They need to prove they know how to build around the one they already have.