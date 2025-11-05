Mariners pick up option on Closer Andres Munoz
Seattle closer Andres Munoz will be returning to the Mariners next season, as the club exercised his option for $7 million in 2026. The 26-year-old has emerged as one of MLB's best closers, making the All-Star team in each of the last two seasons.
In 2025, the fireballer began the 2025 campaign with 15 straight scoreless appearances, including 11 saves. With those astounding figures, he was awarded the American League Pitcher of the Month award for March/April 2025. And he just kept things rolling from there.
Muñoz still has two club options remaining -- $8 million for 2027 and $10 million for 2028 -- through each of the next two offseasons. Each of those can increase by $1 million based on games finished in the preceding season.
Munoz was a Superb Stopper for Seattle in 2025
Muñoz is among the best late-inning relievers in the game, and the Mariners certainly benefited from his dominating performances. He posted a career-low 1.73 ERA with career-best marks in appearances (64, tied with 2022), saves (38, third most in baseball). In the postseason, Munoz threw 8 1/3 scoreless innings in seven playoff appearances for the AL West Champions.
All that success has strengthened the rising star's conviction and has given him a different view regarding his approach in certain situations. With experience, he has matured into a more confident closer.
"I've been changing more like the mental sides, and the other thing too was like just take everything day by day," he has stated. "Sometimes, before, I get too worried about what already happened if I have a bad outing... I just think in the day and just try to do [my best]"