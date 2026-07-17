Mariners Probable Starters and Pitching Matchups vs. Giants, July 17–19

The Mariners actually needed this All-Star break. When a team reaches the break playing well, fans can worry that the time off might disrupt the momentum. In the Mariners’ case, it’s hard to imagine them coming out of the break looking any more disappointing than they did going into it.

Seattle limped into the break at 48-49, sitting second in an AL West race that remains open mostly because nobody has been good enough to take it. The offense has been inconsistent, the roster has been dealing with injuries, and the first half produced more frustration than momentum.

Now the Mariners get to start the second half against a team that’s been a hot mess all season long. The Giants come into T-Mobile Park with a 41-55 record and a firm grip on fourth place in the NL West. They aren’t sniffing a playoff spot. They’re heading directly toward a sell-off.

The Mariners don’t need to come out of the break looking refreshed. They need to come out and start winning ballgames.

Mariners vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Friday, July 17, 7:10 p.m. PT: RHP Bryce Miller (4-3, 2.18 ERA) vs. RHP Landen Roupp (6-8, 4.27 ERA)

Saturday, July 18, 5:08 p.m. PT: RHP Bryan Woo (7-6, 4.23 ERA) vs. RHP Logan Webb (5-7, 3.86 ERA)

Sunday, July 19, 1:10 p.m. PT: RHP Logan Gilbert (7-6, 3.32 ERA) vs. LHP Robbie Ray (8-6, 3.38 ERA)

Seattle should feel pretty good about handing the ball to Miller in the opener. His 2.18 ERA is the best mark in the series, and the Mariners need him to immediately establish some stability after the layoff.

Logan Webb hasn’t received much help from his record, but he remains a tough assignment. Bryan Woo gets a start at home where he's usually sharp. He'll need to be because Seattle probably shouldn't expect a comfortable offensive afternoon.

Sunday will be Robbie Ray’s second start pitching in Seattle since being traded following the 2023 season. He started once in August 2024, but left that game after the third inning with left hamstring tightness.

Mariners Are Keeping Their Six-Man Rotation Options Open

Ryan Divish reported that Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said all six Seattle starters will make an appearance during the homestand. The club has different scenarios in mind beyond that point, but wants to remain flexible and create additional rest when pitchers need it.

That flexibility makes sense. Seattle’s rotation depth is one of the few luxuries on the roster, and there is no reason to grind starters down in July just to force a traditional five-man schedule.

Still, the six-man setup comes with a question the Mariners eventually need to answer. They have more capable starting pitchers than available rotation spots, while the lineup and bullpen still have obvious needs. That conversation will only grow louder as the trade deadline approaches.