Mariners rumored to lose free agent 3B Eugenio Suarez to National League team

Coming off a 90-win season and their first AL West Division title in 24 years, the Seattle Mariners have attacked the off-season, looking to improve on the 2-25 campaign. For a team that came one win away from its first World Series, continuity is key. That's why the team has already re-signed first baseman Josh Naylor and are circling a deal with second baseman Jorge Polanco.

That would leave one big bat that isn't likely to return in 2026, and that's third baseman Eugenio Suarez. After a season that saw him swat 49 home runs, he's likely out of the M's desired price range. That's left one MLB analyst, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter, to predict that the 34-year-old slugger would be a strong candidate to sign with the Washington Nationals.

"The Nationals are likely still a year or two away from serious contention, especially if they decide to flip MacKenzie Gore this winter, so attracting free-agent talent could be difficult," wrote Reuter.

"Eugenio Suárez is an interesting case as a player coming off a 49-homer campaign where much of that damage came during the first half of the season. His second-half slump, coupled with the fact that he is 34 years old, could limit his market to two-year deals and eventually drive him toward a team like the Nationals."

Seattle already has Suarez's Successor

Mar 8, 2025; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners infielder Colt Emerson (85) hits a home run in the top of the ninth during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson will be given every opportunity to make the roster in Spring Training, and he can play third base if Eugenio Suarez (as now expected) departs Seattle as a free agent. He swings a solid bat and is aleady has a big league swing at just 20 years old.

Emerson, who can play second base, shortstop, and third, advanced from A-Ball and Double-A to finish the season in Triple-A with the Tacoma Rainiers last year, hitting .281 and displaying solid defense. He should be ready for the Mariners' infield in 2026.

