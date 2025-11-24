Mariners have locked in on re-signing Second Baseman Jorge Polanco

It appears the newest belle of the ball in Seattle is Mariners free agent second baseman Jorge Polanco. After the team re-signed their top priority, Josh Naylor, they've now targeted their second baseman as the next free agent that they must keep in the fold.

Polanco, whom the team acquired before last season from the Minnesota Twins, put up impressive numbers for a middle infielder in 2025. The switch-hitting second sacker posted a .265 batting average with 26 home runs and 78 RBI. He's been a hit with his teammates and management, as well. Which is why he fits so well with Seattle's immediate future.

“Polo is a great guy, and we have been in touch with him and his people,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said. “I don't imagine that it's going to move as fast as it moved with Josh. ... To get to free agency, it's rewarding. To go out and see, to be loved, it's not a bad thing when you get a chance to see what's behind the other door.”

Re-Signing Josh Naylor looks like a sign of things to come

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco (7) warms up before game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Dipoto says that he wants locker room leaders, and he feels bringing back Josh Naylor will be the first domino to fall in that strategy. In the minds of Mariners management, it's an example to other free agents that they can find a true home in the Emerald City.

“The guys who come here, the comfort that they feel, the environment that they're in, I do believe that. I don't want to speak for Jorge, but I think his experiences were similar to Josh.”

“Now we can be selective in the things we want to do, and adding other players and filling holes we still feel like we need to fill,” Dipoto said. “And we weren't going to do anything until we knew that Josh was back in the fold.”

More Seattle Mariners News